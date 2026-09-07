The Best Trader Joe's Chips Aren't Made From Potatoes

Trader Joe's has the snacks — come to think of it, they should rename it Snacker Joe's. The grocery chain, which was founded all the way back in 1967 and is based out of Monrovia, California, has built a strong reputation for offering its customers a variety of affordable can't-get-anywhere-else, must-have finds, but especially a selection of craveable chips. Of course, every chip can't be a big win, which Food Republic discovered when we tried and ranked 17 different kinds. But the one that came out on top? Not even a potato chip. The corn-based Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers took the first-place ribbon, and it did so with aplomb.

The reviewer described them as "what chip dreams are made of," and expressed their surprise that the best chip on offer wasn't made with spuds. Their elation at the deliciousness of the Elote Corn Chip Dippers is mirrored all over the Internet. On Reddit, one commenter wrote they just recently tried them for the first time, and they don't love heat, but they're obsessed. Another related how they have had to quit keeping them in their house because they find them so delicious that they'll finish off the entire bag "in a sitting or two." On a different Reddit thread, someone commended Trader Joe's for "[cracking] the snack code with this one," and claimed the chips belong in the TJ's Hall of Fame (and yes, we've ranked the Hall-of-Famers, too).