The Best Trader Joe's Chips Aren't Made From Potatoes
Trader Joe's has the snacks — come to think of it, they should rename it Snacker Joe's. The grocery chain, which was founded all the way back in 1967 and is based out of Monrovia, California, has built a strong reputation for offering its customers a variety of affordable can't-get-anywhere-else, must-have finds, but especially a selection of craveable chips. Of course, every chip can't be a big win, which Food Republic discovered when we tried and ranked 17 different kinds. But the one that came out on top? Not even a potato chip. The corn-based Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers took the first-place ribbon, and it did so with aplomb.
The reviewer described them as "what chip dreams are made of," and expressed their surprise that the best chip on offer wasn't made with spuds. Their elation at the deliciousness of the Elote Corn Chip Dippers is mirrored all over the Internet. On Reddit, one commenter wrote they just recently tried them for the first time, and they don't love heat, but they're obsessed. Another related how they have had to quit keeping them in their house because they find them so delicious that they'll finish off the entire bag "in a sitting or two." On a different Reddit thread, someone commended Trader Joe's for "[cracking] the snack code with this one," and claimed the chips belong in the TJ's Hall of Fame (and yes, we've ranked the Hall-of-Famers, too).
Why TJ's Elote Corn Chip Dippers are so craveable, plus dipping ideas
What is it about them that makes these chips so good? The food they're based on, elotes, is a type of Mexican street food, featuring whole ears of corn drenched in a crema and cotija cheese, then garnished with chili powder and lime juice. The essence of that savory treat has been transferred to TJ's corn chips, which capture the flavors of grilled corn, creamy cheese, and the kiss of heat (here it's supplied by a bit of chipotle pepper and habanero pepper powder). All that, and they are also among the Trader Joe's finds that are less than three dollars, clocking in at $2.99 per 9.75-ounce bag.
Of course, these hearty chips are a natural vehicle for shoveling dips in your mouth, and they pair perfectly with everything from Trader Joe's guacamole, salsa, and queso, as well as its hummus, jarred Cowboy Caviar (which you can use to make a three-ingredient dip), and even a homemade buffalo chicken dip, hot out of the oven. But the Elote Dippers also have uses beyond mere shoveling; they're ideal for crumbling and using to top (or even mix into) chili or creamy chicken tortilla soup, or using as the base for a very special nachos tray.