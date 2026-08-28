I Tried And Ranked 17 Trader Joe's Chips

Trader Joe's excels in many areas of the store, but its selection of classic and unique chips is truly something to marvel at. From traditional potato chips to kettle-style to creative flavors, it has everything you could want and more. However, considering the vast array of options, some of which are undoubtedly unfamiliar, picking just one or two bags can be challenging. I mean, they all sound tasty, but are they really, and do the textures live up to the premium standards of chip connoisseurs like ourselves? I went on a taste-testing adventure to find out.

After trying a large collection of Trader Joe's chips, I was in crunchy heaven. As it turns out, there wasn't a single awful flavor in the bunch. Even so, I went ahead and ranked them all from worst to best so you know which options to reach for the next time you're perusing the section, and, of course, which ones may not align with your preferences. I'll get into the specifics of my methodology at the end, but for now, just know that my ranking is based on potency of flavor, mass appeal, versatility, and crunch factor.