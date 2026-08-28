I Tried And Ranked 17 Trader Joe's Chips
Trader Joe's excels in many areas of the store, but its selection of classic and unique chips is truly something to marvel at. From traditional potato chips to kettle-style to creative flavors, it has everything you could want and more. However, considering the vast array of options, some of which are undoubtedly unfamiliar, picking just one or two bags can be challenging. I mean, they all sound tasty, but are they really, and do the textures live up to the premium standards of chip connoisseurs like ourselves? I went on a taste-testing adventure to find out.
After trying a large collection of Trader Joe's chips, I was in crunchy heaven. As it turns out, there wasn't a single awful flavor in the bunch. Even so, I went ahead and ranked them all from worst to best so you know which options to reach for the next time you're perusing the section, and, of course, which ones may not align with your preferences. I'll get into the specifics of my methodology at the end, but for now, just know that my ranking is based on potency of flavor, mass appeal, versatility, and crunch factor.
17. Sea Salted Saddle Potato Chip Crisps
Coming in dead last is Trader Joe's Sea Salted Saddle Potato Chip Crisps, and here's the thing: They're tasty, but the competition was stiff, and they didn't have what it takes to compete against the more classic styles to come. For starters, they are a whole heck of a lot like Pringles (though maybe even tastier). That's cool and all, but this format sets them back. Instead of being made with thin slices of actual potato, they consist of dried potato, cornmeal, and other ingredients, all shaped into uniform pieces. I'm not against this, but I much prefer the authentic crunch provided by real potatoes.
As for flavor, the Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps featured a yummy layer of salt, as the name suggests. They didn't have my favorite aftertaste, though, maybe because of the paper canister they come in. Regardless, they didn't have a lot going on. Next!
16. Chips in a Pickle
Trader Joe's Chips in a Pickle are much tastier and better textured than the last-place product, but they still left quite a bit to be desired. Before all you pickle lovers out there roll your eyes, it's you I'm considering when scoring this bag so low. My main issue with them is that they didn't taste a whole lot like pickles. There was lots of good flavor, but instead of giving pickle, it was giving fresh dill-laden ranch dressing. So, if you come for pickle, you'll likely be let down.
I did, however, really enjoy the fact that the Chips in a Pickle were made with russet potatoes. They were tangy, sweet up front, extra salty on the back, and the potato shone through in a surprising way. The kettle-cooked texture was also spot on. Still, it only gets better from here on out. Moving on.
15. Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips With Avocado Oil
Next up, we have Trader Joe's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips With Avocado Oil. Featuring a thicker structure and a kettle cook, they are nothing if not crispy. Additionally, they have a nice bite thanks to more substantial cuts, which also ensures they would hold up in a dense dip without issue. The avocado oil adds a nice, elevated touch as well.
All the niceties aside, the namesake ingredients, salt and vinegar, didn't come together the way I would have hoped. They were nicely balanced, but neither was bold enough to live up to other popular brands. They reminded me a bit of Cape Cod Salt & Vinegar Chips, but not quite as potent. Long story short, they won't be a go-to pick for me, but I will be adding them to my ongoing list of secret ingredients for pasta salad.
14. Truly White Corn Tortilla Chips
If you love a lime-flavored tortilla chip, get ready to learn about one of the best I've ever had: Trader Joe's Truly White Corn Tortilla Chips. Interestingly, there was no indication that they would be lime-flavored until I got a taste. There is a small lime slice on the label, but it doesn't stand out, and the name sure doesn't mention it. Regardless, the hint of lime is there nonetheless, and it's just the right amount. Instead of taking over, it adds a fresh, bright, citrusy edge that will make whatever you pair it with even tastier.
Truly White Corn Tortilla Chips are also thick and dense, so dipping power is turned up to the max. Crunch isn't an issue, either. Even so, I liked several other Trader Joe's chips much more, so it ranks toward the bottom.
13. Carolina Gold Style BBQ Flavored Ridge Cut Potato Chips
I'll tell you right up front: I'm not a huge fan of Carolina-style BBQ sauce, so Trader Joe's Carolina Gold Style BBQ Flavored Ridge Cut Potato Chips didn't really stand a chance with me. I just don't enjoy the mix of sweet, tangy, spicy, and bold mustard flavors. Sorry, not sorry. However, if that's your thing, this recipe nailed it. In fact, I shared some with a friend who enjoys this regional style of BBQ sauce, and they said they were the bomb.
These chips may not be for me, but I can easily compliment their texture. Thanks to the rigid structure, they are extra crispy and sturdy. Despite this, I found they lack versatility. I wouldn't want to enjoy them with a PB&J, that's for sure. As a result, 13th place felt right.
12. Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips
The first kettle-style option I can fully endorse on my list is Trader Joe's Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips. Simple yet unique, they boast a premium-quality taste and texture. They are also infinitely versatile, so you can enjoy them with whatever you like without any unappealing flavor contrast.
The Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips are pleasingly salty, and the namesake flavor comes through in a delightful way. They also feature a slightly thinner cut than other kettle-style chips, so they have a yummy crispiness. Still, this also means they are easier to break, so thick dips may not be their friend. That, and the fact that they don't boast as much complexity as the chips to come, resulted in their inability to climb higher than 12th place.
11. Ghost Pepper Potato Chips
Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips may not be for the faint of heart — they are pretty spicy — but if you can handle the heat, they are a force to be reckoned with. Actually, if I weren't factoring mass appeal into the equation and basing this ranking on my personal preferences, they could have easily landed a top-three spot. I know some might not enjoy this level of spice. After all, ghost peppers are among the hottest peppers in the world.
Okay, so these chips are spicy, no surprises there. However, they aren't so focused on heat that it's the only element I got. They were also flavorful, and the intensity grew the more I enjoyed. Another stand-out trait was the lattice cut, which led to a deliciously textured crunch and a chip that could easily stand up to the heaviest of dips. They won't be for everyone, but they are a favorite of mine, for sure.
10. Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips
The first product to achieve a top-10 ranking is Trader Joe's Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips. Considering I've never had a chip flavored as such, I wasn't sure what to expect, but once again, Trader Joe's flexed its unique recipe muscles with this one. Not only are they kettle-cooked to deliver a divine level of crispiness, but they take your palate on a wild ride.
It's hard to believe when you first take a bite, but Trader Joe's managed to layer all the classic flavors of a deli-style sandwich into one chip, minus the ham and cheese, as the label cheekily proclaims. The flavors don't meld into one either. Instead, you get separate bursts of smoke, onion, garlic, vinegar, pickle, coleslaw, tangy mustard, and even rye bread. It's confusing and amazing all at once. If you're looking for the perfect chips to use as a hot dog topping, look no further. Praise aside, the upcoming picks boast more versatility and potential for mass appeal, so look to them when classic chips make a better choice than one-of-a-kind flavor.
9. Ridge Cut Salt & Pepper Potato Chips
Trader Joe's Ridge Cut Salt & Pepper Potato Chips are a fantastic example of how less can often be more. Simple yet super flavorful, they show you what a classic chip is all about. The ridge cut structure ensures plenty of hefty crunch as well. Seriously, if ridge cut is your jam, they are everything. So watch out for dips of all kinds, you've met your match.
The Salt & Pepper Potato Chips won't bowl you over with complex flavors, but the ones it does feature — salt and black pepper — are perfectly balanced. There is no shortage of either element, either. So, if you want a more basic chip that still boasts a bit of edge, they make an excellent choice. We can still do better, though.
8. Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's product hall of fame is made up of all-time fan favorites, and guess what? The Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips just so happen to be inducted. They are a Takis dupe bursting with bold flavors, and the rolled shape gives them all the crunch a lady like me could want. Truthfully, this is another case where I would have ranked them significantly higher if they weren't so spicy. I love them, but I know the heat isn't suitable for everyone.
The first time I tried the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, I knew Takis were a thing of the past for me. The lime and chili flavors taste more authentic and aren't nearly as sharp. Plus, the quality is far superior. There's a reason these rolled delights are Trader Joe's royalty, and one taste is all it takes to see why. Actually, in a ranking of Trader Joe's hall of fame products, my colleague gave them the No. 1 spot. They're phenomenal.
7. Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
My top recommendation for a classic tortilla chip at Trader Joe's is the Organic Blue Corn recipe. Salty, crunchy, and everything nice, they have all the authentic flavor you could want, and they'd make a mean pairing with any kind of salsa.
Compared to Trader Joe's Truly White Corn Tortilla Chips, the Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips are much lighter and airier. As a result, they bring a fantastic crispiness to the table. They aren't so thin that they will easily break, either. The salt content is off the charts in a good way, too. Then there's the to-die-for fresh corn flavor, where every bite left me wanting another. Even so, I like the blast of flavor that accompanies the upcoming chips even more.
6. Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips have been on my radar for a while, and if they aren't already on yours, you're welcome in advance. They are a powerhouse chip featuring bold, unique, crowd-pleasing flavors that'll draw anyone in. The small-ridged structure with ample crunch is just the icing on top.
I knew I was in for a treat when I cracked open the bag and got a whiff. The aroma alone was enough to make me salivate. Then, when I had a taste, I knew I'd never be the same. The fresh potato flavor is out of this world, and the potent garlic and butter combo slaps. I can see why it comes in a smaller 5.5-ounce bag, though. They are incredibly rich, so I can never eat more than a few — hence their inability to earn a higher ranking.
5. Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips is another Takis dupe that has all the mass appeal the Chili Lime Flavored recipe lacks. Instead of being spicy, something that doesn't speak to everyone, they have a premium ranch flavor that kicks some serious butt. It reminded me of Cool Ranch Doritos, but a much higher quality version.
The rolled structure on these chips provided a crunch factor that can't be beat. If you are a fan of spicy foods, I recommend buying a bag of these and mixing them with the Chili Lime for the best of both worlds. Either way, though, once again, Trader Joe's had me asking, "Takis who?" The top four still had them beat in terms of flavor, just not by much.
4. Ode To The Classic Potato Chip
After everything I've said about unique flavors leading the pack, you might be surprised to see Trader Joe's Ode To The Classic Potato Chip ranked so high, but it was simplicity at its finest. A single bite and I exclaimed, "Oh yeah, classic to the max." They had lots of fresh potato flavor and were also super salty — I mean that in the best way possible, too.
The slightly thick cut of these chips also did them some favors. They were extra crunchy without being too thick or too thin. Many of the chips were extra-large as well, something I always enjoy. To top it all off, they will go with anything, and their mass appeal is off the charts. How could I not give them fourth place?
3. BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
Barbecue chips are a classic flavor people everywhere love, but not all are made right. Thankfully, Trader Joe's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips are one recipe that doesn't mess around. I got complex layers of smoke, mesquite, salt, and a mouthwatering balance of sweet to savory in every bite I took. There were hints of onion, garlic, paprika, black pepper, sugar, and cinnamon, all of which delivered a deep, rich flavor profile that more than warranted a third-place spot on my list.
In addition to the delightful taste of the BBQ Flavored Chips, they were oversized, so every one ensured a hearty mouthful. They were also thin and extra-crispy without being so hard that they might irritate your mouth. Ten out of 10 on both texture and flavor. I'd even go so far as to say they are the best BBQ chips I've ever had. Still, the next product brought something unique to the table, and that earned it some serious points.
2. Organic White Truffle Potato Chips
Coming in hot in the second-place spot is Trader Joe's Organic White Truffle Potato Chips, and you know what? Even if you don't fancy yourself a truffle fanatic, as so many people do, these chips have what it takes to make you a fan of the flavor. After all, who can argue with chips? I joke, but the quality, crunch, and taste were a sensory wonderland, so awarding them such a coveted spot was a no-brainer.
Unlike many other chips, the White Truffle Potato Chips packed a mean umami punch backed up by a deliciously balanced amount of salt. After the first chip, I was drawn into the gourmet flavor, and you better believe I didn't stop at one. Plus, it won't get any better if you like a thin chip. They are crispy, sturdy, and extra-large, so you get flavors and texture for days. Oh yeah, they're organic, too. The only reason these chips didn't clinch first is that they couldn't compete with the flavor of the bag that did. It's hard to believe since these are so drool-worthy, but it's true.
1. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Drumroll please ... The award for the absolute best Trader Joe's chip goes to the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, and let me tell you: They are what chip dreams are made of. Honestly, I'm shocked to see a corn chip take the gold medal and not a potato chip, but as the saying goes, when you know, you know.
All it took was a single bite for me to fall hard for these crunchy bites of heaven. The corn tasted unbelievably fresh, and that's just the base. Each Elote Dipper was loaded up with layers of flavor. From spicy to sweet to savory, and undoubtedly unique, they covered all of the bases. Admittedly, the chipotle heat builds the more you munch, but the sweetness of the corn balances it out so expertly that even someone sensitive to spice can enjoy it.
The texture was also second-to-none. Uber-crispy and thick enough to hold up in a dense dip, like homemade guacamole, every corn chip delivered the perfect amount of crunch. Trader Joe's also makes a plain version of the Corn Dippers, but it's got nothing on these. Forget Fritos, too. Trader Joe's play on the classic chip is the best version of the recipe that could ever exist.
Methodology
After happily tasting several chips from every bag listed above, I ranked them from worst to best based on crunchiness, flavor intensity, versatility, and mass appeal. I know we all have our own style and flavor preferences — some like thin and crispy, others thick and hearty, some prefer spicy options and others not so much, etc. — but rest assured that the products that earned a top ranking spot on my list have what it takes to make anyone a fan. They feature bold flavors, are crispy to the max, and will undoubtedly keep you coming back for more.