You're 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Away From A Simple Yet Delicious Dip
On days when I'm home alone with no plans and only wish to stay in my pajamas while watching TV, there is only one thing I feel like eating: dip. Eating something on your own and in private that's meant to be shared at parties is just so deliciously transgressive to me. As someone who likes to come up with my own dips, this solitary indulgence also lets me test out new recipes for when I do go to a party. The one problem with my recipes, though, is that they usually involve many ingredients and a food processor — but when even the thought of taking out a measuring cup seems like too much work, what am I to do? That's when I realized that Trader Joe's unique products can be a jumping off point, like its popular Cowboy Caviar salsa.
For those unfamiliar with this item, it's essentially a sweet and sour take on salsa that includes corn, black beans, red bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, and chipotle. To me, it tastes like Southern chow chow mixed with black bean salsa. If you're unsure about it, take advantage of the retailer's "try before you buy" and return policies. For my palate, it needed something savory to offset the sweetness, and a little creaminess to balance out the heat — but nothing too strong that would mask the flavor of the "caviar." A Trader Joe's packet of cream cheese and a bag of finely shredded Mexican-style cheese resolved these issues, and with three simple ingredients from one store, I was able to make an amazing dip that my spouse almost entirely devoured before I was able to snap a photo. No special equipment or measuring required!
How to make a Southwest-inspired, 3-ingredient dip from Trader Joe's
To make this delicious three-ingredient dip from Trader Joe's, start by adding one block of its cream cheese to a bowl, and pop it in the microwave for 10 to 30 seconds until it's just softened. Don't skip this step, though, or the dip will be difficult to mix. Next, dump in the entire jar of cowboy caviar and about half of a 12-ounce package of Trader Joe's shredded Mexican-style cheese and give it all a thorough stir. That's it!
You can enjoy this straight away or microwave it for an ooey-gooey dip. However, it's best when it has a few hours to rest in the fridge, so all the flavors marry. I then like to spread some into a crock and broil it until the top is golden brown and bubbly. It tastes like a fireworks display on a warm summer night with friends — sweet, savory, and a little toasty with diverse pops of flavor and texture against a warm backdrop of creamy melted cheese.
You can create different types of dips or spreads depending on how much shredded cheese you add. If you add less cheese — about a quarter of the package — you have a looser consistency that resembles a sweet and spicy deluxe queso when melted. If you add the entire package, you get a Tex-Mex-inspired pimento cheese spread you can add to burgers like Bobby Flay does. And if you really want to level up this simple dip, sprinkle the top with Trader Joe's crispy jalapeño pieces before serving for added heat and crunch. Just don't try replacing the Cowboy Caviar with this terrible tropical salsa – it's just too sweet.