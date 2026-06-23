You're 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Away From A Simple Yet Delicious Dip

On days when I'm home alone with no plans and only wish to stay in my pajamas while watching TV, there is only one thing I feel like eating: dip. Eating something on your own and in private that's meant to be shared at parties is just so deliciously transgressive to me. As someone who likes to come up with my own dips, this solitary indulgence also lets me test out new recipes for when I do go to a party. The one problem with my recipes, though, is that they usually involve many ingredients and a food processor — but when even the thought of taking out a measuring cup seems like too much work, what am I to do? That's when I realized that Trader Joe's unique products can be a jumping off point, like its popular Cowboy Caviar salsa.

For those unfamiliar with this item, it's essentially a sweet and sour take on salsa that includes corn, black beans, red bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, and chipotle. To me, it tastes like Southern chow chow mixed with black bean salsa. If you're unsure about it, take advantage of the retailer's "try before you buy" and return policies. For my palate, it needed something savory to offset the sweetness, and a little creaminess to balance out the heat — but nothing too strong that would mask the flavor of the "caviar." A Trader Joe's packet of cream cheese and a bag of finely shredded Mexican-style cheese resolved these issues, and with three simple ingredients from one store, I was able to make an amazing dip that my spouse almost entirely devoured before I was able to snap a photo. No special equipment or measuring required!