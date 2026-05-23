20 Must-Have Trader Joe's Finds For $3 And Under
There are various ways to cut down on your food spending in these inflation-plagued times. Meal planning can help save money on increasing grocery bills, for instance, as can creative dining-out measures like opting for kids' meals, which generally cost a lot less than adult menu items. Shopping with a list is also a good way to help prevent impulse buying. If you're a Trader Joe's fan, that list should definitely include some of the many great bargains that can be found on the popular supermarket's shelves — some of which, surprisingly, ring up at $3 or less.
From snacks and drinks to condiments and cooking ingredients, there's a lot to stock up on at TJ's that won't bust the budget. If you know what products to look for, the California-born grocery store can be a bargain hunter's dream. And, despite the wallet-friendly price tags, you can rest easy knowing you'll be enjoying quality items. Trader Joe's sources its products from all over the world, looking for the very best goods to present to its loyal customers. Once selected, each item is then put through stringent taste and quality tests to make sure it's up to par before becoming a Trader Joe's-branded product.
So, armed with the knowledge that you're getting an exceptional bargain as well as top-quality merchandise, take a look at some of these under-$3 options from Trader Joe's that should definitely be on your "must-try" list. You just might find a new personal favorite among them!
This popular seasoning blend is surprisingly budget-friendly
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is a wildly popular product that you can put on everything from salads to eggs to avocado toast. It features all the tasty flavor elements of an everything bagel, including white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and sea salt flakes, and boasts a budget-friendly price of $1.99 per jar.
Try a versatile bread product that goes beyond toast and sandwiches
An incredibly versatile Trader Joe's bakery item rings up at a smile-inducing $2.99 per package to feed your flock. The supermarket's Sourdough Boules can be sliced up like any other bread, it's true — but there's so much more they can do, like being transformed into delicious croutons or used as edible soup bowls to hold your favorite comforting soup recipes. Their round shape also makes them a perfect option for burger buns.
These apple chips deliver a sweet and tart crunch
Apple chips are a surprisingly crispy snack with a crunch akin to potato chips, and these Trader Joe's Pink Lady Apple Chips bring the added element of a unique sweet-tart taste characteristic of this particular variety of fruit. A sweet dusting of cinnamon sugar crowns these crunchy gems, which are gluten-free and priced at just $2.29 per bag.
Dig into a delicious compound butter with an even more delicious price
A delightfully flavorful, spreadable compound butter is offered up in Trader Joe's Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb, which is composed of 25% parmesan cheese and makes an excellent topping for toast, steaks, popcorn, and lots more. The price is almost as appetizing as the butter — just $2.99 per package.
These beloved European cookies are great for snacking and beyond
A delectable, affordable treat is ready to be enjoyed in Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookies, which are made in Belgium and have a delightful, cinnamon-forward flavor that pairs excellently with hot beverages or cold milk. Priced at $2.49 per package, these cookies also go beyond snacking and can be used in various recipes, including desserts like cheesecake, tiramisu, truffles, and even sweet breakfast dishes such as pancakes and French toast.
Pizza night is quick and affordable with this ready-to-use dough
Meal prep becomes easy — and budget-friendly — on pizza night thanks to Trader Joe's Plain Pizza Dough, priced at just $1.69 per package. It's quickly rolled out and topped with your favorite add-ons for a fast and delicious meal, and the versatile dough can also be used in other ways, like making freshly baked rolls, breadsticks, or even doughnuts.
Trader Joe's Blonde Bar offers premium flavor on a budget
If you want a treat that's extra in flavor but not in cost, this Trader Joe's Blonde Bar delivers a unique taste sensation that's delightfully unlike other chocolate bars, and it's priced at a budget-friendly $2.69. Made in Italy, the bar features flavored white chocolate that derives its taste and color from lightly salted caramel, while sugar cookie crumbles give it a tasty crunch throughout.
This popcorn masters the hot honey trend
The sweet-and-spicy mashup that is hot honey is everywhere these days, and that includes the shelves of Trader Joe's. This Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn, priced at $2.99, is right on trend, featuring buttery kernels, honey powder, and cayenne pepper for a savory, salty, sweet, spicy snack that will take your taste buds to new heights.
Hit your protein goals with this affordable quiche
A full meal option for only $2.99? Yes, please. This Trader Joe's Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche is the perfect size to make a filling lunch for one or serve as a tasty component in a brunch spread. It features a flaky wheat crust, fluffy eggs, broccoli, and mild and sharp cheddar cheeses for a tasty, satisfying bite that's also rich in protein, boasting 16 grams per serving.
This colorful treat has a price worth celebrating
With Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Pretzels, every occasion becomes a cause for cheer — and you'll especially be rejoicing over the price, which is just $2.99 per bag. This eye-catching treat features lightly salted mini pretzels enveloped in vanilla frosting-flavored candy coating and sprinkled with rainbow-colored nonpareils, serving up a sweet, crunchy snack that's as fun to look at as it is to eat.
Savory green beans make for a quick and affordable meal
A quick, easy side dish is ready to heat and serve with Trader Joe's Garlic Shiitake Green Beans, which help you get dinner on the table for just $2.99 per package. Featuring par-cooked green beans grown in Thailand, the beans are flavored with a soy-based sauce, garlic, and shiitake mushrooms for an umami-rich accompaniment to a variety of entrees.
Serve up some bakery-style magic on a budget
Dessert is beautifully served in these delicious Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms, which are almost too pretty to eat and definitely look like something you purchased from a pricey bakery — but they're only $2.49 per package. These treats are essentially small apple pies with crusts that have been prettily folded to look like blossoms, and they're filled with various apples and topped with a cinnamon crumble for a sweet, fresh taste.
Whip up instant ranch dips on a dime
For flavorful dips, dressings, main dishes, and much more, this Trader Joe's Ranch Seasoning Blend is a versatile product priced at a cool $2.99. Mix up a full batch of dressing for a salad, create a tasty veggie dip, or simply shake the blend onto meats, snacks, side dishes, and more for some quick zest whenever you want it.
Indulge in high-quality Colombian cocoa
For a truly transcendent snacking experience that takes you beyond the ordinary, these Dark Chocolate Thins On the Go! are made in Colombia using high-quality Colombian chocolate, with a flavor that doesn't rely on added sugar. Priced at $2.99 for a package of 12, these treats are sweetened with allulose — great news for those with sugar-constrained diets — and deliver a nice textured bite, thanks to the inclusion of roasted cocoa nibs, along with a savory-sweet experience provided by a small amount of sea salt.
Ditch ordinary baguettes for a cheap pretzel upgrade
This Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Stick, priced at just $0.99, is a delightfully unique bread product with the form of a small baguette and all the delicious taste and texture of a soft pretzel. Because of its unique form, it can, of course, be dipped into cheese or another type of sauce — but it can also be sliced up like any bread and used for toast, sandwiches, or a truly scrumptious French toast for your morning repast.
Elevate breakfast and baking with this sweet strawberry schmear
Rich with real fruit taste from ripe strawberries, dried strawberries, and natural strawberry flavoring, this Trader Joe's Whipped Strawberry Flavored Cream Cheese Spread lends a sweet touch as a schmear for bagels, but its uses go much further. Priced at $2.79, it can be mixed into frostings for cakes, cupcakes, and cookies; used as a dip for fresh fruit; or used to supply instant berry flavor when you're making the filling for a homemade strawberry cheesecake.
Try this dill-icious twist on bottled mustard
This Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard, priced at $1.99, includes natural pickle flavoring, dill weed, and even juicy pieces of real diced pickle. It's a unique and super-tasty addition to use on burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches, or to mix into canned tuna, potato salad, marinades, and much more. You can even break out the fancy mustard for your deviled eggs.
Try out this chocolatey, buttery delight from France
Delightful decadence is yours to savor for just $2.99 via these Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Dipped French Butter Cookies, which marry melt-in-your-mouth butter cookies from France with the smooth, rich taste of luscious dark chocolate. Perfectly delicious at tea time, coffee time, snack time, or any other time, these tasty treats deliver a buttery, crispy bite that will take your taste buds on a European flavor vacation.
Transform snack time with these crackers
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning is so popular that it gets a double feature on this list. Various TJ's products feature the sensational seasoning blend, including these Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Crackers, which, priced at $2.99, deliver a snack-time crunch that truly is "everything" when it comes to flavor.
Indulge in this nutty fan-favorite snack
For a bite-sized, savory-sweet delight you can enjoy anytime, anywhere, Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are a customer favorite at TJ's, delivering a creamy, salty crunch that fans can't get enough of. Priced at $2.69, these crispy goodies make a great nosh for happy hour, a satisfying snack for kids' lunchboxes, and a wonderful munch for everything in between.