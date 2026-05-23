20 Must-Have Trader Joe's Finds For $3 And Under

There are various ways to cut down on your food spending in these inflation-plagued times. Meal planning can help save money on increasing grocery bills, for instance, as can creative dining-out measures like opting for kids' meals, which generally cost a lot less than adult menu items. Shopping with a list is also a good way to help prevent impulse buying. If you're a Trader Joe's fan, that list should definitely include some of the many great bargains that can be found on the popular supermarket's shelves — some of which, surprisingly, ring up at $3 or less.

From snacks and drinks to condiments and cooking ingredients, there's a lot to stock up on at TJ's that won't bust the budget. If you know what products to look for, the California-born grocery store can be a bargain hunter's dream. And, despite the wallet-friendly price tags, you can rest easy knowing you'll be enjoying quality items. Trader Joe's sources its products from all over the world, looking for the very best goods to present to its loyal customers. Once selected, each item is then put through stringent taste and quality tests to make sure it's up to par before becoming a Trader Joe's-branded product.

So, armed with the knowledge that you're getting an exceptional bargain as well as top-quality merchandise, take a look at some of these under-$3 options from Trader Joe's that should definitely be on your "must-try" list. You just might find a new personal favorite among them!