12 Classic School Lunches From The 1970's

School lunches in the 1970s reflected a mix of food supply practices and government policies that shaped American children's food culture nationwide. The classics most recalled by students of that era differ greatly from today's more nutritionally-driven school lunches, but the echoes of those well-loved meals still linger around dinner tables and in American food culture. Exploring these school lunches from the 1970s is like walking into the past and glimpsing how some of the ingrained American foods we still know and love today started with kids' love for their home-packed or cafeteria meals.

The 1970s were the beginning of the end of a long-time practice of government-funded school meals, causing schools and their cafeterias to source inexpensive foods more often than not. But it was also a time when cafeteria food was still cooked primarily on-site and was served warm on iconic trays. By the end of the decade, a shift in government funding led to outsourcing, often to fast food or vending machine offerings. That makes these lunches truly a nostalgic piece of American history that, while it may never be reclaimed, remains as a clear influence on food traditions even today.