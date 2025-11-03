This Fish Dinner Was A Budget-Friendly Hero Of The '60s
When it comes to the vintage dishes your grandparents probably made all the time, fish may not have always been on the menu. However, once fish sticks and fries hit the market, this dinner checked all the right boxes for flavor, convenience, and frugality, swiftly becoming a staple in American households in the '60s.
The end of World War II saw two major events that led to the popularity of fish sticks: women entering the workforce rather than staying at home, and the rapid expansion of the American fishing industry. These shifts meant that fish had never been cheaper, but people also had less time at home to prepare a satisfying dinner. When Clarence Birdseye developed a method to flash-freeze fried fish into easy-to-cook portions, fish swiftly outgrew the stigma of being a foul-smelling, hard-to-cook protein. Coincidentally, Birds Eye Co. also sold the first frozen fries starting in 1947, so the two foods proved to be a match made in heaven.
In 1953, a package of Birds Eye Co. fish sticks cost, at most, 53 cents. The company marketed its products as budget-friendly and easy-to-prepare. While fish sticks and fries may still be an affordable dinner option, you don't have to stick with the same old preparations your grandparents used. Fried fish and potatoes have plenty of potential in a range of other dishes, whether as the stars of the show or as simple accompaniments.
How to elevate fish sticks and fries
Whether you air fry, oil fry, or bake your fish sticks and fries, it's hard to make them anything but delicious. But, at the end of the day, they're just fried fish and potatoes — two ingredients you can add to traditional recipes or elevate with a few extra touches. So long as you avoid the cooking mistake of not flipping them halfway through and letting them grow soggy, you've got a great base to work with.
For starters, fish sticks are the key to a low-maintenance taco night — especially when you're on a budget. Few other foods can be tossed in the oven for tasty perfection the way they can, and their straightforward flavor profiles mean you can dress them up however you'd like. With nothing but a tortilla, hot sauce, and some jalapeños, you've got something that tastes wildly flavorful. Toss your french fries with some paprika, cayenne, and cumin before baking, and they'll pair perfectly with your tacos.
If you've got spare buns lying around, sprinkle your fish sticks with a bit of lemon or malt vinegar and smear the bread with homemade tartar sauce for a classic fish sandwich and fries. If you're hosting a party, fish sticks make a more protein-rich option for dipping sauces than chips, and offering both fish sticks and fries gives your guests more variety. Since they're so versatile, you can pair them with just about anything, from ketchup to Buffalo chicken dip.