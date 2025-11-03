This Fish Dinner Was A Budget-Friendly Hero Of The '60s

When it comes to the vintage dishes your grandparents probably made all the time, fish may not have always been on the menu. However, once fish sticks and fries hit the market, this dinner checked all the right boxes for flavor, convenience, and frugality, swiftly becoming a staple in American households in the '60s.

The end of World War II saw two major events that led to the popularity of fish sticks: women entering the workforce rather than staying at home, and the rapid expansion of the American fishing industry. These shifts meant that fish had never been cheaper, but people also had less time at home to prepare a satisfying dinner. When Clarence Birdseye developed a method to flash-freeze fried fish into easy-to-cook portions, fish swiftly outgrew the stigma of being a foul-smelling, hard-to-cook protein. Coincidentally, Birds Eye Co. also sold the first frozen fries starting in 1947, so the two foods proved to be a match made in heaven.

In 1953, a package of Birds Eye Co. fish sticks cost, at most, 53 cents. The company marketed its products as budget-friendly and easy-to-prepare. While fish sticks and fries may still be an affordable dinner option, you don't have to stick with the same old preparations your grandparents used. Fried fish and potatoes have plenty of potential in a range of other dishes, whether as the stars of the show or as simple accompaniments.