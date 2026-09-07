16 Texas Roadhouse Entrees That Are Under $17
Although it has Texas in its name, Texas Roadhouse was actually founded in Indiana in 1993 as a Lone Star State-themed steakhouse that also offers barbecue and Southern-style dinners, along with other common entrees like sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Now found throughout the country, the chain prides itself on its made-from-scratch cuisine, including its creamy mashed potatoes and made-in-house rolls with honey cinnamon butter. Despite its diverse menu, many diners still come here for the steak, and while the chain offers some of the most affordable steaks, that section of the menu also includes some of the most expensive options here.
But don't let that deter you from trying to save some money on your next Texas Roadhouse meal, because there are plenty of entrees that are under $17 here, and it's not just from the kids' menu, either. Below are 16 of them, from least to most expensive, ranging from burgers and sandwiches to platters modeled after traditional Southern meat-and-three meals. Just keep in mind that prices may vary by location.
The Country Vegetable Plate is a great option for vegetarians
Texas Roadhouse isn't just about meat, and you can enjoy up to four different veggie sides by ordering the Country Vegetable Plate ($13.99 in Miami). With this entree, you can choose from over 20 side dishes, including top-ranking options like the baked potato and macaroni and cheese. Keep in mind, however, that you're limited to only one salad per order.
The All-American Cheeseburger is an all-American favorite for a great price
Hamburgers at steakhouses hit differently — they're typically heftier, made with better-quality beef, and you can choose how you'd like them cooked. The All-American Cheeseburger here is no different, featuring all the traditional trimmings, plus a slice of American cheese and a side of steak fries for around $14.49. You can also get a plain hamburger for the same price.
The Bacon Cheeseburger adds a porky upgrade to an iconic sandwich
Bacon can make any dish better, especially a cheeseburger. This Texas Roadhouse entree might cost you $15.49 and includes a couple of strips of crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle spear. You also get a side of steak fries with your order.
Enjoy some smoky Texas-inspired flavor with this Pulled Pork Sandwich
Aside from steaks, Texas Roadhouse is known for its barbecue, and a great way to sample the chain's smoked meat is its Pulled Pork Sandwich. The meat is loaded onto a large, buttered, and toasted bun and comes with barbecue sauce, a pickle spear, and a side of steak fries for dipping or stuffing into your sandwich.
This BBQ Chicken Sandwich is perfect for those who love a smoked bird
Barbecue chicken can sometimes get overlooked amidst the ribs, pork, and brisket. However, passing on this item at Texas Roadhouse means missing out on serious flavor and a solid deal. It consists of a grilled chicken breast smothered in the restaurant's signature barbecue sauce, with the option of lettuce, tomato, and red onion as toppings. As with all the sandwiches, your order comes with steak fries and a pickle spear.
The Road Kill entree is much more delicious than it sounds
The bunless Road Kill ($15.99) is a great option for those who are avoiding bread, and if you choose your two sides carefully, you can also end up with a lower-glycemic meal. It's not as gruesome as it sounds, though, and consists of a hamburger-like chopped steak smothered in grilled onions and mushrooms, all topped with a blanket of melted jack cheese. This is also an ideal entree for those who want a burger with some extra side options for just a few cents extra.
The Mushroom Jack Chicken Sandwich feels like an upgrade for cheap
Grilled chicken sandwiches can often feel underwhelming or like a lighter consolation prize. However, add mushrooms and melted jack cheese, and it feels like a decidedly more sophisticated bite. This $15.99 Texas Roadhouse entree includes lettuce, tomatoes, red onion slices, a pickle spear, and a side order of steak fries.
The Smokehouse Burger is piled high with extras
Sometimes you want a regular ole burger, and sometimes you want something that goes above and beyond. If you find yourself in the second category, order TR's Smokehouse Burger for a full range of flavors and textures in one bite. The $16.49 sandwich includes sauteed mushrooms and onions, barbecue sauce, and melted American and Jack cheeses on a large buttered and toasted bun. It comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickled spear, and is served with steak fries.
Get a Texas spin on a Middle Eastern favorite with the Steak Kabob
You might not expect to find kabobs at a Texas-themed restaurant, but the Roadhouse is full of surprises, and this menu item is one of the more affordable entrees among its steak offerings at around $16.99. It includes two skewers of beef and veggies, including onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and peppers. It's served on a bed of rice pilaf, and you can choose an additional side dish.
Enjoy some crispy fried poultry with these Chicken Critters
Chicken critters aren't some type of creepy crawly; they're Texas Roadhouse's term for chicken tenders, which are different from chicken fingers. This $16.99 entree includes six tenders along with your choice of two dipping sauces, including ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard. You can also select two side dishes to enjoy with your poultry critters.
The Grilled BBQ Chicken Platter lets you enjoy the bird without the bun
Putting chicken inside a bun can be good for sandwich enthusiasts, but others may prefer to skip the bread and enjoy the bird as is. The Grilled BBQ Chicken Platter ($16.99) lets you do just that with a marinated and grilled half-pound chicken breast doused in the chain's signature barbecue sauce. Like many of the bunless entrees here, you get to choose two sides.
The Grilled Single Pork Chop lets you enjoy a smaller portion at an unbeatable price
You can get a single boneless pork chop at Texas Roadhouse with peppercorn sauce and your choice of two of more than 20 different side dishes for around $16.99. If you want to double up on your pork, you can add an additional chop for just a few dollars more, though this will take your entree over the $17 mark.
The Pulled Pork Dinner lets you fully enjoy this Texas Roadhouse specialty
Pulled pork is great on a sandwich, but for barbecue enthusiasts, this specialty may be best enjoyed on its own. This $16.99 entree comes with two side dishes of your choice, plus a couple of slices of toasted, buttered bread similar to Texas toast. And if the included plastic ramekin of barbecue sauce isn't enough, you can always get an extra cup of the sweet and tangy stuff on the side.
The Grilled Chicken Salad comes with a plethora of toppings
The Grilled Chicken Salad at Texas Roadhouse is fully loaded for $16.99, meaning you'll find a lot of elements in this lighter entree option that you can customize to your liking. In addition to the grilled bird, you also get added protein from hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon, and cheese. And of course there are tomatoes, onions, and a medley of salad greens. Perhaps best of all, you can add parmesan cheese for free and can even get complimentary extra dressing.
Texas Roadhouse's Chicken Caesar Salad is an affordable classic
There's not much to say about a chicken Caesar salad that you may not already know. The steakhouse chain's version sticks very closely to tradition and provides a bed of crisp romaine lettuce tossed with tangy, garlicky Caesar dressing and topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and sliced grilled chicken. It's a tried-and-true classic for a great price (around $16.99).
Add some tenders to your veggies with the Chicken Critter Salad
If Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Chicken Salad lacks a little crispy, crunchy richness for your taste, opt for the Chicken Critter Salad instead. It costs the same (about $16.99) and has all the same toppings and dressing choices as the grilled version, plus the added benefit of the restaurant's signature chicken tenders.