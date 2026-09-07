16 Texas Roadhouse Entrees That Are Under $17

Although it has Texas in its name, Texas Roadhouse was actually founded in Indiana in 1993 as a Lone Star State-themed steakhouse that also offers barbecue and Southern-style dinners, along with other common entrees like sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Now found throughout the country, the chain prides itself on its made-from-scratch cuisine, including its creamy mashed potatoes and made-in-house rolls with honey cinnamon butter. Despite its diverse menu, many diners still come here for the steak, and while the chain offers some of the most affordable steaks, that section of the menu also includes some of the most expensive options here.

But don't let that deter you from trying to save some money on your next Texas Roadhouse meal, because there are plenty of entrees that are under $17 here, and it's not just from the kids' menu, either. Below are 16 of them, from least to most expensive, ranging from burgers and sandwiches to platters modeled after traditional Southern meat-and-three meals. Just keep in mind that prices may vary by location.