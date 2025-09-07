The Reason Texas Roadhouse Steaks Are So Affordable

Texas Roadhouse is one of the best destinations for families looking to get a steak dinner at a low price. What sets Texas Roadhouse apart is its incredibly high food quality. They pride themselves on making all of their food from scratch and made to order. Fans rave over their fresh yeast dinner rolls, baked fresh every five minutes, topped with the iconic Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter. With a majority of their side dishes being priced at around $3.49 to $3.99, we at Food Republic decided to rank all the sides at Texas Roadhouse from worst to best.

We all know Texas Roadhouse guarantees fresh meat by employing in-house butchers to slice the meat in coolers set to 34 degrees Fahrenheit. But the true mystery was how Texas Roadhouse could serve fresh, never-frozen steak at such a great price. Turns out the way they keep their rates so low is by signing longer contracts with suppliers than other steakhouses and by using menu pricing strategies.

Beef is a highly volatile product in the market. Its prices rise and fall so rapidly depending on unpredictable circumstances like the weather and a growing reliance on imports. Because of this, cattle farmers seem to have more risk than farmers who grow different agricultural products. The price fluctuation in beef has steakhouses determining it's more advantageous to sign contracts that are six to 12 months long so they have the leverage of always paying market rate for the good.

In contrast, Texas Roadhouse signs contracts that are 24 months long. The longer commitment may have the steakhouse chain paying a little above market rate at some points, but it also protects Texas Roadhouse from the insane price increases that have been happening recently.