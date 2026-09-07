6 Chain Restaurants With The Best Lobster Rolls, According To Customers

Lobster is among the most expensive of seafoods, selling for anywhere between $12 and $15 per pound for a live one. It wasn't always that way, with the large crustaceans being seen as the "poor man's protein" in the 1700s and 1800s. But that all changed in the 1920s, as lobster began to be seen as a luxury that people were willing to pay serious money for. That's when the lobster roll was invented, and the decadent sandwich quickly became a New England favorite that's still beloved and evolving today.

There are two main branches of lobster rolls for people to riff on — Maine and Connecticut. Maine-style rolls are served on a toasted bun, with cold lobster meat and mayo, while Connecticut-style rolls are served hot, with the protein covered in butter. While aficionados fiercely debate which style is better, almost everyone can agree the sandwiches are delicious. The rolls listed here are highly rated fan favorites from chain restaurants with nine or more locations. The sandwiches might not be cheap, in fact a few of these eateries are among the most expensive seafood chains in the country, but they are a luxurious treat for those wanting something a little out of the ordinary.