6 Chain Restaurants With The Best Lobster Rolls, According To Customers
Lobster is among the most expensive of seafoods, selling for anywhere between $12 and $15 per pound for a live one. It wasn't always that way, with the large crustaceans being seen as the "poor man's protein" in the 1700s and 1800s. But that all changed in the 1920s, as lobster began to be seen as a luxury that people were willing to pay serious money for. That's when the lobster roll was invented, and the decadent sandwich quickly became a New England favorite that's still beloved and evolving today.
There are two main branches of lobster rolls for people to riff on — Maine and Connecticut. Maine-style rolls are served on a toasted bun, with cold lobster meat and mayo, while Connecticut-style rolls are served hot, with the protein covered in butter. While aficionados fiercely debate which style is better, almost everyone can agree the sandwiches are delicious. The rolls listed here are highly rated fan favorites from chain restaurants with nine or more locations. The sandwiches might not be cheap, in fact a few of these eateries are among the most expensive seafood chains in the country, but they are a luxurious treat for those wanting something a little out of the ordinary.
1. Legal Sea Foods
Legal Sea Foods got its start in 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts. The restaurant is committed to serving sustainable seafood sourced from around New England and is one of the best chains for fried seafood in the U.S. The menu changes with the seasons, although some items, like the lobster roll, are always available. The hot or cold sandwich comes in half-pound and quarter-pound versions that cost $57 and $38, respectively, at the Boston Airport location. The company also ships lobster roll kits across the country for varying prices.
People say the roll is a can't miss menu item, with several people calling it one of the best they had in Boston. The sandwich uses fresh lobster meat and fans declare it doesn't disappoint. The rolls are larger than expected, and diners say Legal's version is worth the price. Even gluten-averse people can try one, as the restaurant offers gluten-free buns that are tasty and can hold large amounts of lobster without falling apart. And, of course, if you'd like to make a seafood roll at home and don't want to spring for lobster, a fried scallop roll is a good replacement that can be made gluten-free as well.
2. Luke's Lobster
New York City-based Luke's Lobster was established in 2009 with a mission to bring fresh, sustainable seafood to the masses. Since then, it's expanded into more than three dozen locations, as well as opening its own purchasing and production business and grocery line. The restaurant offers an assortment of lobster rolls, and even ships kits of them that serve four to eight people for varying prices. The rolls include a ¼ pound and six ounce options and a lobster flight with three different versions, including smaller rolls with lemon butter, spicy honey butter, and truffle butter. The regular rolls have chilled lobster meat that's combined with both mayo and butter for a unique experience.
Fans say the lobster is cooked to perfection and comes in generous portions on the toasted, well-buttered rolls. The different butters are flavorful, but don't overpower or mask the taste of the meat. The spicy honey butter gives the lobster a nice kick, but customers say none of the rolls are disappointing flavor-wise. They have gluten-free options, and people call both the regular and gluten-free versions delicious. All the rolls come highly recommended, and diners on the
West Coast compare them favorably to ones they've had on the East Coast.
3. Cousins Maine Lobster
Cousins Maine Lobster might be one of the most famous chains on this list, not for its longevity as it's fairly new, but because it was featured on Shark Tank. In fact, this is one of Shark Tank's success stories. Founded in 2012 by two cousins as a food truck in Los Angeles, the chain now has a fleet of trucks and several brick-and-mortar restaurants that have collectively sold more than $1 billion in lobster and sides. The company only uses Maine lobsters that are delivered across the country less than 24 hours after being caught. That means no matter which of the 85 locations you try a roll at, it'll be high quality.
The chain serves Maine, Connecticut, and garlic butter rolls, all of which receive praise from customers. People say the lobster is well cooked, and there's plenty of it on the rolls. The meat is tender, and diners highly recommend the sandwiches, calling them some of the best they've tried. The rolls are buttery and nicely toasted without being greasy, and fans say the sandwiches are worth the high price tag, although some people say the portions could be bigger.
4. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Founded by a former restaurant seafood buyer in 2014, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls operates 44 locations across the U.S., and even a few overseas. The chain uses its own specialty bread for the rolls, which several fans favorably compare to Texas toast. Mason's sells a variety of lobster rolls, including Maine, Connecticut, lobster BLT, lobster salad, and the Bar Harbor with extra tail meat. At one Washington, D.C. location, the rolls range from $21.95 to $27.95.
Even fans who find the rolls pricey agree they'll be back for another of the sandwiches, with some saying this is their go-to spot. They enjoy the lobster's quality, as well as the buttery bun, which is well balanced with the meat. Customers say the lobster is fresh, comes in a large portion, and is wonderfully tender. Others call the sandwiches terrific, unmatched, and some of the best around. Diners say the rolls are worth their cost considering the large pieces of meat, taste, and the overall caliber of it. If you want to make your own seafood roll at home, you can easily hack a regular hot dog bun to do the job, even if it won't taste like the bread served here.
5. Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls
Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls has been a New Jersey favorite since it first opened in 2015. The small chain specializes in lobster rolls and only has a few other items on the menu, like a crab roll, lobster grilled cheese, and lobster bisque. Working with a limited menu means the restaurant knows its stuff, as fans of the food will readily tell you. At the Ocean City location, the classic Maine and Connecticut rolls cost $18.76 each and come with a bag of chips. There's also an option to add extra meat for an additional $7.
Customers report the rolls easily match any you would find in Maine and say the meat is sweet and tender. The sandwiches are very buttery, with one person warning people taking the roll to-go that it might leak through the bag. The meat comes in generous portions, and people say the rolls are consistently tasty. Thanks to the quality and large amounts of protein, fans say the rolls' cost is reasonable and that they'll return for more. Several customers say the rolls are some of the best they've eaten and that the sandwiches are well balanced between the bread, meat, and condiments. Diners say not to be deceived by the small appearance of the seafood shacks, and to be sure to stop for an excellent meal.
6. King's Fish House
King's Fish House is one branch of the King's Seafood Distribution company that's been in business since 1945. The restaurant itself opened in 1996 and is committed to serving a range of the freshest fish and shellfish possible. The popular chain sells tens of thousands of pounds of Maine lobster each year across its dozen locations. Among the grilled, fried, and specialty seafoods, King's also serves a lobster roll that can be made Maine-style or Connecticut-style. At the Henderson, Nevada location, the roll costs $38 and comes with fries.
Customers say the roll has a great balance of buttery bread and tender lobster without too much mayo to overpower the flavor. The bun is perfectly toasted, and people favorably compare the sandwich to ones they had on the East Coast. Fans praise the roll greatly and say it's worth the wait when the restaurant is particularly busy. It's called delicious and comes highly recommended. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said they couldn't wait to go back because they enjoyed the sandwich so much.
Methodology
Deciding which lobster rolls should be on this list involved narrowing down dozens of different chains across the country. I had to examine multiple factors, such as the overall customer experience, if the chain had nine or more locations, the value and taste of the sandwiches, if the rolls were regularly available, and the prices.
I then searched through social media posts, comment threads, professional reviews, and user review sites. Only the rolls with the most positive customer reviews across several platforms were chosen for the final list, and the ranking was based on the number of positive reviews the sandwich had on those various platforms.