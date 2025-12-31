How Lobster Rolls Became A Beloved New England Dish

Few things scream coastal New England quite like the lobster roll. It's a regional classic, but how did this simple combination of lobster meat, lightly dressed with mayonnaise and tucked into a hot-dog-style bun, become such a fixture of the food scene? The answer lies in evolution, beginning as a practical meal for fishermen and coastal workers before becoming a beloved regional speciality that was eventually embraced and elevated far beyond New England.

Like many New England delicacies, such as the similar yet different chowder and bisque, the lobster roll is deeply tied to the region because of its locally abundant ingredients. Today, cold, nutrient-rich Atlantic waters off Maine and Massachusetts produce the majority of U.S. lobster, making the crustaceans a natural staple for coastal communities. Before it was considered a luxury, it was so plentiful that fishermen and shipwrights would eat it regularly, including stuffing it into bread, a precursor to the lobster roll's modern form. The first official cold lobster salad recipe that resembles today's Maine-style lobster roll filling appeared in 1829.

While the early origins of the earliest forms of lobster roll have fallen victim to the passage of time, the modern sandwich itself is widely believed to have originated in the 1920s at Perry's restaurant in Milford, Connecticut, where owner Harry Perry served lobster meat in a warm, buttered bun. Over time, the roll spread throughout New England and became especially popular as a casual summer food at seaside shacks.