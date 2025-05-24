How To Transform Regular Hot Dog Buns To Make Them Worthy Of A Lobster Roll

If you're willing to get inventive with the lobster rolls you whip up, regular hot dog buns might be your new best friend. Lobster rolls are loved by many across the nation, but hold a special importance for New England natives. Whether served as a food truck delicacy, at a high-end restaurant, or in a coastal eatery, lobster rolls are known to hit the spot for seafood lovers. The beauty of homemade lobster rolls is that there are several ways to get it right, whether playing around with lemon-herb mayonnaise or testing out different sandwich breads. Making use of regular hot dog buns is a perfect way to reinvent this popular dish without steering too far from the original recipe.

Going with regular hot dog buns over New England hot dog buns is wise if you can't access the regional go-to, and the good news is this doesn't mean a downgrade in flavor. An easy way to mimic the traditional New England split-top buns style can be achieved by slicing off the sides of the hot dog buns. To get the perfect cut on an unsliced hot dog bun, separate it from the bunch, find the center of the bun, and use a bread knife to cut down to three-quarters of the bun (leave a good amount of cushion space for your lobster and toppings).