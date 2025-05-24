How To Transform Regular Hot Dog Buns To Make Them Worthy Of A Lobster Roll
If you're willing to get inventive with the lobster rolls you whip up, regular hot dog buns might be your new best friend. Lobster rolls are loved by many across the nation, but hold a special importance for New England natives. Whether served as a food truck delicacy, at a high-end restaurant, or in a coastal eatery, lobster rolls are known to hit the spot for seafood lovers. The beauty of homemade lobster rolls is that there are several ways to get it right, whether playing around with lemon-herb mayonnaise or testing out different sandwich breads. Making use of regular hot dog buns is a perfect way to reinvent this popular dish without steering too far from the original recipe.
Going with regular hot dog buns over New England hot dog buns is wise if you can't access the regional go-to, and the good news is this doesn't mean a downgrade in flavor. An easy way to mimic the traditional New England split-top buns style can be achieved by slicing off the sides of the hot dog buns. To get the perfect cut on an unsliced hot dog bun, separate it from the bunch, find the center of the bun, and use a bread knife to cut down to three-quarters of the bun (leave a good amount of cushion space for your lobster and toppings).
Tips for turning your regular hot dog buns into delicious lobster rolls
All of the best lobster roll recipes have one thing in common: An insistence on the perfect tasting bread. Balance is key here as you want the bread to be buttery while allowing the succulent lobster meat and flavors to stand out and remind you why lobster season is truly the best season. Achieving a soft and chewy texture is the sweet spot that regular hot dog buns can absolutely achieve. While New England buns are known for their distinctive shape, the taste is similar to a classic white bread bun. Much like New England rolls, regular hot dog buns have a mild sweetness due to a small amount of sugar in the mixture, which maintains that subtle complexity to your lobster roll.
To mimic that buttery taste that characterizes lobster rolls, you can use clarified butter. Lather on the butter on the sliced part of the bun and crack out your skillet. Keep the heat on medium to prevent over-toasting. For best results, let the bun brown for a few minutes. Toasting also helps to maintain the firm texture (nobody wants a wet lobster roll). Be sure to avoid adding your ingredients too quickly to keep things as dry as possible. Allow two to three minutes of cool-down time before adding the lobster, and thoroughly drain your lobster meat before adding it to the dressing or sauce to help keep your sandwich sturdy.