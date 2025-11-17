The Seafood Sandwich That Rivals A Lobster Roll
Quintessentially New England, lobster rolls rank among the region's top seafood staples, alongside clam chowder and fried clams. But it doesn't stop there — plenty of equally delicious, lesser-celebrated snacks are worthy of appreciation, too. One slept-on local fave is the fried scallop roll. And yes — it's as good as it sounds, and could compete with the lobster roll any day. To learn more about this New England offering, Food Republic spoke with Allie Hagerty, a coastal New England recipe developer and food blogger at Seasoned and Salted.
According to Hagerty, a fried scallop roll is made up of "sweet, briny day-boat scallops with a crackly crust and a custardy center." What makes it distinct from a lobster roll is its texture. A lobster roll typically consists of cooked lobster chunks mixed with mayo, seasonings, and aromatics, yielding a tender and juicy bite. In contrast, a fried scallop roll stands out for its contrast in textures, with the crispy crust of the scallops pairing perfectly with the soft, lightly toasted bread.
"I use dry scallops (no added solution), pat them dry, and give a light dredge in seasoned flour or a flour/cornmeal mix," Hagerty told us. "A quick fry keeps the centers plush and sweet." There are plenty of other ways to bread seafood for a sandwich, too. You could use panko breadcrumbs for a delicate but shatteringly crispy crunch, or take inspiration from beer-battered fish and chips for a light, puffy crust. For an even faster finish and crispier texture, consider deep-frying instead of pan-frying.
How should a fried scallop roll be served?
Lobster rolls come in many variations and can be served several ways — for instance, Maine-style lobster rolls are typically served cold, whereas in Connecticut, they're served hot. But that same wiggle room doesn't apply to fried scallop rolls. According to Allie Hagerty, they must always be served warm. That makes them the perfect dish to ward off a gloomy New England winter, or to enjoy with an ice-cold beer on a warm summer day.
To serve, "Dress lightly: a drizzle of homemade tartar (mayo, lemon, cornichons, capers, dill) and a squeeze of lemon," Hagerty advised. "Nothing that masks the scallops." Known for their sweet and buttery flavor, scallops are best minimally seasoned — whether fried or pan-fried — to preserve their delicate profile. On top of that, fried scallops don't pair well with heavy liquid seasonings, which can cause the crust or batter to go soggy. Besides looking unappetizing, this also removes the roll's satisfying crunch.
There's little debate over which bun to use. Just like an authentic New England–style lobster roll, a fried scallop roll should be served in a "New England–style split-top hot dog bun, buttered and griddled until the sides are toasty and the inside stays soft," Hagerty told us. If you don't have access to these, you can use a soft, top-sliced bun as a substitute.