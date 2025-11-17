The Seafood Sandwich That Rivals A Lobster Roll

Quintessentially New England, lobster rolls rank among the region's top seafood staples, alongside clam chowder and fried clams. But it doesn't stop there — plenty of equally delicious, lesser-celebrated snacks are worthy of appreciation, too. One slept-on local fave is the fried scallop roll. And yes — it's as good as it sounds, and could compete with the lobster roll any day. To learn more about this New England offering, Food Republic spoke with Allie Hagerty, a coastal New England recipe developer and food blogger at Seasoned and Salted.

According to Hagerty, a fried scallop roll is made up of "sweet, briny day-boat scallops with a crackly crust and a custardy center." What makes it distinct from a lobster roll is its texture. A lobster roll typically consists of cooked lobster chunks mixed with mayo, seasonings, and aromatics, yielding a tender and juicy bite. In contrast, a fried scallop roll stands out for its contrast in textures, with the crispy crust of the scallops pairing perfectly with the soft, lightly toasted bread.

"I use dry scallops (no added solution), pat them dry, and give a light dredge in seasoned flour or a flour/cornmeal mix," Hagerty told us. "A quick fry keeps the centers plush and sweet." There are plenty of other ways to bread seafood for a sandwich, too. You could use panko breadcrumbs for a delicate but shatteringly crispy crunch, or take inspiration from beer-battered fish and chips for a light, puffy crust. For an even faster finish and crispier texture, consider deep-frying instead of pan-frying.