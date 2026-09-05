13 Snacks You Should Buy At Dollar Tree, According To Shoppers
Ah, Dollar Tree. This superstore has been going strong for 40 years for a reason. Who doesn't love an affordable, one-stop-shop where you can find anything from toothbrushes and cleaning supplies to kitchen tools and holiday decor, to toys and crafts? Shopping at Dollar Tree gives you all of this and more — and by more, we mean it's also got snacks. Lots of them.
Dollar Tree is a great go-to destination for snacks of all kinds — not only because the store offers such a vast variety of goodies (whether you're on the hunt for nation-wide favorites or a few hidden gems), but also because so much of its inventory comes at such reasonable prices. True to its name, this dollar store stays affordable, and the value at Dollar Tree is hard to beat elsewhere. So the question is, which cheap snacks are actually worth the savings?
We've rounded up some of the most loved snacks worth buying at Dollar Tree, based on customer reviews and online commentary from shoppers all over the country. So gather your pennies and take your pick. Whether you prefer your snacks salty, crunchy, gooey, or gummy, there's something for everyone. Your next Dollar Tree favorite awaits.
1. Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn
As evidenced by the fact that its products appear more than once on this list, Brim's is decidedly a fan-favorite brand at Dollar Tree. There are up to dozens of different Brim's items available at Dollar Trees across the nation, but one of the consistently highest-rated products from this beloved brand is Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn.
Customers rave about this popcorn because its buttery flavor actually tastes like movie theater popcorn. Many feel that this salty snack is the best packaged popcorn they've had, and prefer it over microwave popcorn and in some cases, even real movie theater popcorn. It's also a winner for nostalgia, with one customer commenting on Amazon, "Reminds me of the popcorn from when I was kid and we'd go to the department store and you'd smell the popcorn once you walked in. Good times!" And at $1.25 for an 8-ounce bag, it's well worth getting that movie theater popcorn fix for a small fraction of the price.
2. Bosco Sticks
If you're from the Midwest, you might know about Bosco Sticks. These cheesy breadsticks are a gem from that part of the country, which many Midwesterners may have eaten for lunch at their school cafeterias. But you can also find Bosco Sticks at Dollar Tree (for just $1.25 per breadstick), and they are still loved by kids and adults alike.
Bosco Sticks are stuffed breadsticks that are made with real mozzarella cheese inside a fluffy dough, and then topped with parmesan cheese along with some buttery flavoring. The breadsticks are sold frozen, and they can be made in minutes at home; the result is a melty, buttery bite that comes complete with a cheese pull. Bosco Sticks make a great addition to a meal, but they also work great as a stand-alone snack or something quick and warm to eat on the go.
Customers love these nostalgic school lunch breadsticks for their buttery, cheesy flavor and quick prep time. One review states, "All melty and warm with your favorite dip is the best." So the only question is, which favorite dip are you dunking your Bosco Stick into?
3. Goetze's Caramel Cow Tales Minis
Cow Tales are considered one of the most underrated snacks by candy lovers, and Dollar Tree is one of the most affordable places to buy this chewy favorite. Goetze's Cow Tales Minis are available at Dollar Tree in several flavors, like Caramel, Honey Bun, and Strawberry Smoothie (Honey Bun seems to be one of the favorite flavors of the bunch).
Many shoppers buy this candy by the case, because its value at Dollar Tree is unmatched. Several customer reviews state that the price per pound on this particular item is better than any other retailer, coming in at almost half the price of what people have found elsewhere online.
If you haven't experienced a Cow Tales snack before, they are chewy caramels that have a creamy filling (and are sometimes flavored). Think caramel version of a Tootsie Roll, with some added softness. The minis come individually wrapped, so they're convenient and a great bite-sized go-to when you're craving something sweet.
4. Pop Daddy Pretzel Sticks
Pop Daddy Pretzel Sticks are another favorite salty snack at Dollar Tree, with consistently great reviews from shoppers. Customers love the bold flavors in each bag, which makes it even better news that these pretzel sticks are available in several different varieties — from Birthday Cake and Cinnamon Sugar to Garlic Parmesan and Smoked Gouda.
People appreciate that the pretzel sticks themselves are nice and thin, and they enjoy trying all of the different, interesting flavors. But you know a pretzel is good when even those who don't identify as pretzel lovers take the time to give it great reviews.
One person on Reddit said, "Not even a pretzel fan, but these are the best pretzels EVER!!!!!!" To which another fan replied, "I feel the same! Also they're not as hard on my teeth as most flavored pretzels are!" So the verdict is that whether you're a pretzel person (or not), Pop Daddy Pretzel Sticks are worth adding to your cart at Dollar Tree at $1.25 for a snackable 3-ounce bag.
5. Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers
If you love Goldfish, then chances are you'll also love the Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers...and this is one of those products that makes for a no-brainer buy because you can find them at Dollar Tree for a fraction of the price. While a package of Goldfish will cost you $1.25 at Dollar Tree for a bag that's under 3 ounces, these Stauffer's knock-offs come in a 7-ounce box for the same price. That's way more bang for your buck (and way more baked cheesy crackers).
As long as you're cool with eating little whale-shaped crackers instead of goldfish-shaped ones, then you'll find that the Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheese Crackers are a very similar snack — and a great alternative if you're looking for something more affordable for the family. Many Redditors actually agree that this brand is even better than Goldfish, commenting that they like the cheesy flavor of these crackers more and that they have just the right amount of salt.
6. Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies
Don't sleep on these delicious creme sandwich cookies from Lil' Dutch Maid. Available at Dollar Tree, you'll find a whole 16-ounce package for $1.25, which is a steal for several satisfying rows of cookies (especially when you consider that a package of Oreos, even smaller in size, will run you more than triple that at the same store).
These cookies aren't just a great deal though, consumers agree that they're also extremely tasty. The Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies are definitely a favorite flavor, but Dollar Tree also sells the sandwich cookies in Duplex Creme, Vanilla Creme, and Strawberry Creme flavors if any of those strike your fancy a bit more.
Fans of the cookies on Reddit comment that they're the perfect not-too-sweet treat and worth every penny. And a raving review from the Dollar Tree website states that they were turned into a repeat customer after buying them on whim, and they even took the cookies to the next level, "I even made them into yummy cake pops! Crumbled them up and molded in a ball and dipped in white chocolate for a fun treat. These cookies are amazing." Who's trying it next?
7. Movie candy
Whether you're off to see a new flick or you're just a big fan of movie theater candy, Dollar Tree is the one of the best destinations to find your favorites because they'll cost you a lot less than your typical grocery or convenience store (and definitely a lot less than what you'd buy at the movie theater). As one fan on Reddit put it, "No movie theater in sight but if I'm hitting the dollar store then you better believe I'm getting the candy that sells for $4.50 other places."
You'll see all the boxed candy classics on the Dollar Tree shelves like M&Ms, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, and even Mike & Ike's. But outside your run-of-the-mill movie theater candy varieties, Dollar Tree is such a popular spot for candy shopping because it's got so many unique finds that you may not see elsewhere. Regular customers love the Sweet Tarts Gummy Halos, and you'll also find novelties like Haribo Bananas, Dubble Bubble Bits & Pieces Bubble Gum, Blow Pop Inside Outs, Skittles Gummies, and Sour Marshmallows.
8. El Sabroso Tortilla Chips
El Sabroso is one of the tastiest tortilla chip brands sold at Dollar Tree. And while the classic tortilla chips are solid in their own right, it's the interestingly flavored chip varieties that sets this brand apart as a must-buy at your local Dollar Tree.
All three flavors that are typically available have earned stellar reviews: the guacamole flavored Guacachips, the salsa flavored Salsitas, and the spicy chile and lime flavored Baja Limon (which one customer says tastes like Takis in Dorito form, yum). Each of these chips pack in the bold flavors and are considered a top item at Dollar Tree by many shoppers online.
These chips also have a tendency to inspire some creative concoctions — aside from the more obvious applications like nachos, some Sabroso Tortilla Chip lovers on Reddit have included them in their deli sandwiches and used them to make taco salads.
9. S'mores Goldfish Grahams
It can be pretty hard to find this special variety of Goldfish, but, fortunately for you, you might be in luck when shopping at your local Dollar Tree. The S'mores Goldfish Grahams make this list not only because they are a deliciously sweet and crunchy snack, but also because they tend to be so elusive at other stores. Not at Dollar Tree.
This s'mores flavored Goldfish is exactly what you probably think it sounds like — honey graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolatey flavors. Delish! For those that have been lucky enough to find them at Dollar Tree, they are a favorite variety of the popular snack. You will probably want to follow this customer's advice, "This is the BEST flavor of goldfish and for some reason they're only at dollar tree now so GO BUY THEM." We know we will. Check your local store and see if they are there.
10. Brim's Onion Flavored Rings
Brim's for the win again! A distant cousin to the very popular Funyons, Brim's Onion Flavored Rings are another go-to snack to add to your cart at Dollar Tree — and according to some Funyuns fans, this knock-off is just as tasty (if not even tastier).
The onion-y puffs are made of cornmeal and onion powder among other spices, and they're a flavorful fix for salty snack lovers. But what makes these onion rings different from Funyuns are their light, airy texture. Some customers on Reddit recommend Brim's Onion Flavored Rings over Funyuns, "I always liked Funyuns but these are so much better. A good deal for the size of the bag too. They melt in your mouth."
If you're lucky, you might see this product in various other flavors at your local Dollar Tree. Brim's also makes a Sweet Onion variety as well as a Zesty Ranch, so be sure to grab those flavors and give them try if you happen to find them.
11. Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Style Chips
Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Style Chips are considered a top tier chip by chip lovers everywhere, and although they can be hard to find in many stores or parts of the country, Dollar Tree has several different varieties available on their shelves. So this is one of those items that a lot of customers stock up on by buying in bulk at Dollar Tree.
Zapp's Chips are known for their bold, interesting flavors, specifically the signature Voodoo variety, which blends barbecue and salt and vinegar flavors together for a unique chip that's tangy, sweet, and smoky all at once. Dollar Tree also carries Zapp's Voodoo Heat Kettle Chips — another big hit with fans — which kicks the classic Voodoo flavor up a notch with some added spice. While the brand makes classic potato chips, as well, the kettle style varieties are a favorite because of their extra crispy, crunchy texture.
12. Welch's Mango Peach Fruit Snacks
Welch's Fruit Snacks are a widely known gummy snack brand that most kids across America are familiar with. But fruit snacks aren't just for kids. This mango-peach flavor combination in particular, a newer release from the brand, has earned a lot of love from adults, too. Luckily Dollar Tree has added Welch's Mango Peach Fruit Snacks to their shelves, so if you're on the hunt for this new flavor, look no further.
It's clear from customer commentary that age doesn't matter when it comes to this sweetly tropical mango-peach variety. "I'm 45 not 5. I should not be eating these in the amounts I have after stumbling upon them two days ago," one fan on Reddit says. "Not too sweet, not sour, nothing exxxtreme about them just straight up delicious." Another replied, "Okay well I'm 42. I can use the kids as cover. I must have them."
13. Fieras Corn Rolled Tortilla Chips
Last but not least is a snack for all the Takis lovers out there. Fieras is a knock-off brand you will find at Dollar Tree that offers the fiery snack that is Takis dupes in a couple of different flavors at a much lower price ($1.25 for a 5-ounce bag compared to the $6 that Takis can often run you these days).
Dollar Tree carries Fieras Corn Rolled Tortilla Chips in Chile & Lime, which are a little spicy and tangy similar to your classic Takis flavor, as well as Spicy Nacho, which adds some cheesiness to the mix. Drooling yet? Many fans agree that these dupes taste the same if not better than real Takis, and they are especially worth it for a fraction of the cost — proving that sometimes off-brand is just as good, if not better. Try them to see for yourself.
Methodology
These must-buy items at Dollar Tree were rounded up based on overall customer experience, reviews, and commentary across several online channels (from the Dollar Tree website to social media posts and forums like Reddit). Products with overwhelmingly positive ratings made the cut as widely-loved snacks that are worth your money at Dollar Tree.