You Can Buy Food In Bulk At Dollar Tree. Here's How
Shoppers at warehouse club retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's buy products in bulk from the cavernous stores. That's a good deal for suburban families with kids who both have space to store the goods and will go through things like enormous boxes of cereal and bottles of ketchup. Although you won't find those same huge sizes at Dollar Tree, you can still buy food and other products in bulk, but there's a catch: You have to do it online.
Bulk orders must be placed via Dollar Tree's website, and no, you're not allowed to do it at the stores. Items are sold by the case, and the website pages indicate how many are in each case and the minimum required purchase. You don't get a discount on the per-item price, and although the retailer does accept manufacturer coupons, you can't use them online. At the same time, it can still be cheaper than Costco and other warehouse retailers if you manage to snag that coveted $1.25 per unit price, which isn't guaranteed.
There are more products available in Dollar Tree's stores than there are online. So, you might see something while shopping that you want to buy in bulk, but can't find on the website. If you have its UPC code or SKU number, you can call the customer support center to determine if it's in stock, and if so, place the order through them.
What can people and businesses buy in bulk?
Shelf-stable foods like canned, jarred, and packaged products can be bought in bulk, including spices, a Dollar Tree culinary section you shouldn't overlook. But since the frozen food isn't sold online, it's not eligible. One of the ways the retailer is able to offer products at such a low cost is by sometimes buying items close to their expiration date to sell to consumers. In fact, it had to pay New York $1.2 million in fines along with Dollar General and Family Dollar in 2019 for selling expired over-the-counter drugs. That's why checking expiration and "best by" dates is one of the best Dollar Tree food shopping tips, and you should keep it in mind when buying in bulk as well. If the amount of edible items isn't something you'll use up relatively quickly, it might be better to make smaller purchases of them in-store when needed.
The retailer encourages bulk purchases by businesses, suggesting food, drinks, and cooking ingredients for those in the food service and restaurant industry on its website. It also names other potential items for event planning and hospitality businesses, like tableware, kitchen and cleaning supplies, candles, towels, and toiletries, as well as seasonal decor.
You can save shipping costs on your bulk order by having it sent to your local store for free. If you indicate in-store pickup, you'll get an email when it arrives. Show it with your ID to a manager to retrieve your purchase, and you can also ask for their assistance if it's large. If the order isn't picked up within six days of the email, it can be canceled.