You Can Buy Food In Bulk At Dollar Tree. Here's How

Shoppers at warehouse club retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's buy products in bulk from the cavernous stores. That's a good deal for suburban families with kids who both have space to store the goods and will go through things like enormous boxes of cereal and bottles of ketchup. Although you won't find those same huge sizes at Dollar Tree, you can still buy food and other products in bulk, but there's a catch: You have to do it online.

Bulk orders must be placed via Dollar Tree's website, and no, you're not allowed to do it at the stores. Items are sold by the case, and the website pages indicate how many are in each case and the minimum required purchase. You don't get a discount on the per-item price, and although the retailer does accept manufacturer coupons, you can't use them online. At the same time, it can still be cheaper than Costco and other warehouse retailers if you manage to snag that coveted $1.25 per unit price, which isn't guaranteed.

There are more products available in Dollar Tree's stores than there are online. So, you might see something while shopping that you want to buy in bulk, but can't find on the website. If you have its UPC code or SKU number, you can call the customer support center to determine if it's in stock, and if so, place the order through them.