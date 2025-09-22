Reddit's Favorite Affordable Movie-Night Snack From Dollar Tree You'll Want To Buy In Multiples
If there's anything better than sitting down to watch a good movie, it's doing so with equally great snacks. Popcorn — which, believe it or not, was a prototype for breakfast cereal before movie theaters existed — is the go-to goodie to grab when you're enjoying cinema. Before you snuggle in for your next movie night, though, you might want to pop over to your local Dollar Tree, where you can pick up a product called Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Premium Popcorn for a ridiculously low price. According to multiple Reddit users, it's the corn to crunch on when you're enjoying a film (and any other time you're feeling peckish too). "Brims movie theater popcorn at Dollar Tree is the GOAT," one Redditor enthused.
The product is air popped and slathered with buttery flavor ("buttery" being the operative word, as there doesn't seem to be any dairy among the ingredients — good news for lactose intolerant film fans). In addition to the taste, impressively hailed by one Reddit user as "the closest to movie theater popcorn," the price point is definitely something to get excited about. With the inflated costs for movie theater concessions these days, buying cinema popcorn can seem akin to making a car payment if you're getting snacks for a large family.
Being a Dollar Tree product, though, Brim's popcorn costs just $1.25. So, you can easily buy enough to share with everybody who's coming over for movie night. It comes in 8-ounce bags, so consider picking up several especially since, if Redditors are any indication, you may want to eat multiple bags in one sitting before you're done (and your guests might, too).
Other Brim's snacks to sink your teeth into
If you want to diversify your snack reserves before your next movie night, fortunately, the Dollar Tree is brimming (pun intended) with Brim's products. In addition to the movie theater butter flavor, other popcorn varieties from the brand include kettle corn, cheese, and gourmet white cheddar, while Brim's also offers puffed corn snacks called Corn Pops (not to be confused with the breakfast cereal) in salted butter and caramel flavors.
You could build a veritable snack buffet with the array of Brim's products available at the Dollar Tree. You can additionally pick up pork rinds, cheese balls, cheese puffs, cheese curls, onion ring snacks, and a product called Pork Cracklin Dippers — all available in various flavors. And, if you're worried about messy fingers, there's a way to eat popcorn without getting your hands dirty (and it works for other snacks, too!). Simply serve the treats in cups — rather than one large communal bowl or eating them directly from the bag — and then pour the crunchy morsels directly into your mouth to keep your hands residue free.
Random fact about Brim's Snack Foods: Similar to In-N-Out Burger, which has Bible verses hiding on its wrappers and cups, the snack company similarly prints Bible quotes on its packaging. So, when you pick up your popcorn, you'll also get some reading material to glance over while satisfying your munchies, if you should feel so inclined. If not, it's easy to skip over the included verse and enjoy your inexpensive snack on its own merits.