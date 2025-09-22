Reddit's Favorite Affordable Movie-Night Snack From Dollar Tree You'll Want To Buy In Multiples

If there's anything better than sitting down to watch a good movie, it's doing so with equally great snacks. Popcorn — which, believe it or not, was a prototype for breakfast cereal before movie theaters existed — is the go-to goodie to grab when you're enjoying cinema. Before you snuggle in for your next movie night, though, you might want to pop over to your local Dollar Tree, where you can pick up a product called Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Premium Popcorn for a ridiculously low price. According to multiple Reddit users, it's the corn to crunch on when you're enjoying a film (and any other time you're feeling peckish too). "Brims movie theater popcorn at Dollar Tree is the GOAT," one Redditor enthused.

The product is air popped and slathered with buttery flavor ("buttery" being the operative word, as there doesn't seem to be any dairy among the ingredients — good news for lactose intolerant film fans). In addition to the taste, impressively hailed by one Reddit user as "the closest to movie theater popcorn," the price point is definitely something to get excited about. With the inflated costs for movie theater concessions these days, buying cinema popcorn can seem akin to making a car payment if you're getting snacks for a large family.

Being a Dollar Tree product, though, Brim's popcorn costs just $1.25. So, you can easily buy enough to share with everybody who's coming over for movie night. It comes in 8-ounce bags, so consider picking up several especially since, if Redditors are any indication, you may want to eat multiple bags in one sitting before you're done (and your guests might, too).