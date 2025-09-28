These Nostalgic School Lunch Breadsticks Are Hiding At Dollar Tree

Bosco Sticks are arguably the best school lunch ever. I mean, who can argue with gooey, super-melty mozzarella cheese enveloped in a soft breadstick? If these cheese-filled sticks ruled your school lunch game (or even if you never got the opportunity to try them), you can find these yummy snacks at the local Dollar Tree to fulfill your nostalgic craving.

Dollar Tree stores carry the mozzarella-stuffed sticks sold individually packaged so you don't have to over-commit to a huge bag. Your inner child will be jumping for joy, and so will your wallet, since each stick only costs $1.25. Unfortunately, for those who love online shopping, Bosco Sticks are only available for in-store purchase. You'll find the breadsticks in the frozen section of the dollar store, and since quantities can differ depending on the location, if you find these cheesy sticks, make sure to snag a few so you can enjoy more than one.

If you thought these breadsticks were only for kids' lunches, you'd be wrong. In fact, the Bosco Stick story communicates how these creations actually started when the company began producing cheese stuffed crust pizza. The crust itself was so good that the company decided to improve the bread portion with from-scratch, high-quality artisan dough, then stuff it with 100% real cheese and package the whole thing as its own entity. The result: Bosco Sticks that were so delicious they felt like a fever-dream during school lunches.