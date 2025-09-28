These Nostalgic School Lunch Breadsticks Are Hiding At Dollar Tree
Bosco Sticks are arguably the best school lunch ever. I mean, who can argue with gooey, super-melty mozzarella cheese enveloped in a soft breadstick? If these cheese-filled sticks ruled your school lunch game (or even if you never got the opportunity to try them), you can find these yummy snacks at the local Dollar Tree to fulfill your nostalgic craving.
Dollar Tree stores carry the mozzarella-stuffed sticks sold individually packaged so you don't have to over-commit to a huge bag. Your inner child will be jumping for joy, and so will your wallet, since each stick only costs $1.25. Unfortunately, for those who love online shopping, Bosco Sticks are only available for in-store purchase. You'll find the breadsticks in the frozen section of the dollar store, and since quantities can differ depending on the location, if you find these cheesy sticks, make sure to snag a few so you can enjoy more than one.
If you thought these breadsticks were only for kids' lunches, you'd be wrong. In fact, the Bosco Stick story communicates how these creations actually started when the company began producing cheese stuffed crust pizza. The crust itself was so good that the company decided to improve the bread portion with from-scratch, high-quality artisan dough, then stuff it with 100% real cheese and package the whole thing as its own entity. The result: Bosco Sticks that were so delicious they felt like a fever-dream during school lunches.
Where else to find Bosco Sticks and fun ways to enjoy them
If you can't find the elusive individual Bosco Sticks at Dollar Tree, Walmart is another retailer that carries the brand. They come in a pack of 12, but the sticks are significantly smaller than when buying a single one from Dollar Tree. Walmart also has the added capability to get pickup or delivery options. No matter where you snag Bosco Sticks from, you'll definitely want to pick up dipping sauces to dunk them into for a tasty bite.
The classic sauce choice is a hearty-yet-acidic marinara that complements the mozzarella cheese perfectly for a pizza-inspired finish. However, the limits don't stop there. Get creative and dunk into ranch dressing for pools of homestyle onion and garlic, dill, and buttermilk flavors. A spicy nacho-style cheese sauce also works if you want something that adds a kick and a sharp finish, or a beer-spiked nacho cheese for an adult-like spin. You could also try a homemade garlic aioli for a creamy, umami finish that feels super lush and rich. Make a bread-dip inspired version with olive oil, vinegar, parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs to mimic a fancy bread dipping oil for an elevated take on the nostalgic breadstick.