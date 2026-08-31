The Best Labor Day 2026 Food Chain Deals To Celebrate The End Of Summer

For over 100 years, the United States has celebrated Labor Day to recognize the contributions of workers to the fabric of American society. Many workers enjoy this day off to relax with their families and friends and as a reward for the hard work they do all year. At the same time, many businesses offer deals for people to take advantage of during the three-day weekend. This year, Labor Day falls on September 7, and many food businesses are offering promotions and sales throughout the weekend to celebrate.

We've rounded up 10 deals from popular national food chains to help you celebrate the end of summer while saving beaucoup bucks on some of your favorite dishes. They include everything from rewards for gift card purchases and phenomenal discounts on menu favorites, to offers geared specifically towards kids and those who educate them. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location, and that many of these deals may have some limitations in place.