The Best Labor Day 2026 Food Chain Deals To Celebrate The End Of Summer
For over 100 years, the United States has celebrated Labor Day to recognize the contributions of workers to the fabric of American society. Many workers enjoy this day off to relax with their families and friends and as a reward for the hard work they do all year. At the same time, many businesses offer deals for people to take advantage of during the three-day weekend. This year, Labor Day falls on September 7, and many food businesses are offering promotions and sales throughout the weekend to celebrate.
We've rounded up 10 deals from popular national food chains to help you celebrate the end of summer while saving beaucoup bucks on some of your favorite dishes. They include everything from rewards for gift card purchases and phenomenal discounts on menu favorites, to offers geared specifically towards kids and those who educate them. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location, and that many of these deals may have some limitations in place.
Wendy's has a great promo on chicken nuggets
From now until September 27, Wendy's customers can grab a 10-piece order of the chain's chicken nuggets for only $1.99. You must purchase this item on the Wendy's app in order to take advantage of this deal, and you can only get this special discount if you order an additional menu item.
Get a free entree at Chipotle when you bring friends
The Sunday right before Labor Day, September 6, is the last day to take advantage of the Chipotle Sundays promotion this year. Order any two entrees on the website or app after 3 p.m. local time and receive a third entree absolutely free. Just keep in mind that your free dish is limited to regular menu items, so you may not be able to use it on some creative Chipotle hacks.
7-Eleven offers meal deals for Labor Day
Head over to 7-Eleven this holiday weekend to take advantage of two limited-time meal deals. 7Rewards members can get a hot sandwich, like a burger, and 20-ounce fountain soda for only $6; or you can grab anything from the roller grill, from taquitos to hotdogs, plus a bag of chips and a Big Gulp for only $3. You'll end up saving enough money to buy a whole pizza for under $10 here.
Teachers can save big bucks at Benihana
Up until Labor Day, teachers can receive a complimentary five-course meal from the hibachi section of the menu with the purchase of another meal of equal or lesser value. Options include chicken, beef, or salmon and come with soup, salad, shrimp appetizer, and more. Margaritas are also $9 and include flavors like mango, passion fruit, and a spicy option.
Take advantage of Little Caesars pizza deal this weekend
Make sure to make it over to Little Caesars this weekend to take advantage of its $4.99 pizza deal. Until September 13, you can buy two large single topping pizzas for $4.99 each. Keep in mind that this applies only to regular round pizzas and excludes specialty crusts, and there's a limit of one per customer per day, so you may not be able to feed a huge crowd with this deal.
Get 30 days of coffee at Peet's with this unique deal
If you love cold brew, then you need to head to Peet's Coffee over Labor Day weekend to take advantage of its Cold Brew Pass. For $30, you one free medium cup of the icy brew per day for 30 days from the date of purchase. You have until the end of September to take advantage of this deal, and it's a great option for those who need their daily fix of cold caffeine.
Cracker Barrel has a fun offer for kids, or at least the young at heart
If you love the toy section at the Cracker Barrel store, then you don't want to pass up this deal. Until September 7, you can receive a free B'loonie Pets toy with your purchase of an adult entree and a kids entree. If you or your child aren't into these balloon animal-shaped toys, you can opt for a $5 discount off of any toy purchase in the store.
Get a free bonus when you purchase a gift card at The Cheesecake Factory
You have until Labor day to take advantage of The Cheesecake Factory's gift card promotion. When you purchase a $50 gift card, you'll receive a $10 bonus eCard. Just keep in mind that you have to purchase the card online and you won't be able to redeem your bonus until the day after Labor Day, but you have until the end of September to use it.
Popeyes is offering a tremendous deal on some of its Louisiana-fried favorites
The price of fried chicken seems to keep going up, so it's quite a relief when popular chains, like Popeyes, have a stellar promotion. Up until September 7, customers who are enrolled in its rewards program can purchase 12 bone-in or boneless wings or a dozen chicken tenders for $12. What's best is that this includes any seasoning on your fried bird along with complimentary dipping sauces. It's a deal too good to pass up this holiday weekend.
It's that time of year again at Olive Garden
August 31 kicked off one of the most highly anticipated events at Olive Garden: the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl. Some may wonder how the Italian-inspired restaurant chain manages to make any money off of this all-you-care-to-eat deal, while others don't ask questions and just enjoy this fabulous promotion. Starting at $14.99, you can enjoy unlimited salad and breadsticks along with your choice of unlimited pasta and sauce. Some limitations apply, but your server will fill you in on the rules.