Is Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Special Actually Profitable? Reddit Debates

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion has been running since 1995 and has become incredibly popular at the Italian-American chain owned and operated by Darden Restaurants. The all-you-can-eat offering typically runs from mid-September to mid-November every year and was interrupted for only two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. For the uninitiated, the deal entails just what the name suggests — customers pay for their choice of pasta and sauce from a list of options, then can get additional servings of pasta and change their selections each time. The deal also includes never-ending soup or salad, along with complimentary unlimited breadsticks.

Interestingly, Olive Garden has kept the national base price for this promotion steady at $13.99 since 2022 — though the base price jumps up to $15.99 or more in high-cost-of-living metropolitan areas — despite inflation and the rising costs of utilities and labor. Because the deal seems almost too good to be true, folks frequently debate whether the special is actually profitable.

Naturally, this skepticism sparks plenty of scandalous theories online. Given that many diners already question whether Olive Garden is considered traditional Italian food, a common accusation on Reddit is that the chain uses "[low-quality] ingredients, purchased in EXTREME bulk." However, while only Darden Restaurants holds the exact financial figures, other users believe the most reasonable explanations for how the deal remains viable come down to the nature of Olive Garden's cuisine itself and smart business practices.