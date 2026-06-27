Chipotle is a chain of Mexican-inspired fast food restaurants that primarily specializes in Mission-style burritos, or huge flour tortillas encasing mountains of fillings that can be as large as your forearm. While it has expanded its options over the years, there aren't as many choices on the chain's menu as there are at one of its lower-brow competitors, whose name I can't quite recall but know that it sounds like Rocko Schnell. And if you're lucky enough to live somewhere with a lot of independently-owned fast-casual Mexican restaurants, Chipotle can leave a lot to be desired when it comes to selection.

I subsisted on Chipotle for a semester in college. After a while, the monotony of my meals there became depressing. And its cattle chute approach to ordering gives you little time to contemplate a new and exciting riff on the same old burrito. Nevertheless, each store has a lot of ingredients that can be combined in unique ways to make a trip to Chipotle anything but mundane. Below are five innovative ordering tips that will really elevate your Chipotle burrito, from the simplest to the most complicated hack that will require the right timing. Keep in mind that some of these tips may incur additional charges and may not be available to order online.