10 Pizza Chains That Still Sell Whole Pies For $10 Or Less
While some make pilgrimages to savor pizzas made with dough fermented for more than seven days and topped with artisanal tomato sauce and mozzarella made from buffaloes that graze only on the southern side of a hill outside Naples, many Americans view pizza as a convenient, affordable, and filling meal. But the price of a whole pie has gone up significantly since the McCallisters ordered a stack of them to feed their entire extended family before leaving poor little Kevin behind to defend his home against a pair of bumbling burglars. Even a lower-quality pie from a bad pizzeria can set you back more money than you expected to pay.
Nevertheless, affordable pizzas still exist, and many chains still offer whole pies for $10 or less without requiring customers to take advantage of limited-time promotions, clip coupons, or join clubs that spam them with dozens of emails a day. At some of these chains, a whole pie may be just big enough for one person, and some joints, such as Hungry Howie's, may offer flatbreads, which I feel still count. Additionally, a few of these options may not be available nationwide, and menu prices may vary by location. I still lament the fact that some people can get a Chuck E. Cheese pizza for several dollars less than I can where I live, but there are enough options available to console you if you find yourself in the same boat.
Pizza Hut's personal pan pizzas remain an affordable favorite
Pizza Hut, a ubiquitous chain, has gone through many menu changes throughout its existence , but one signature favorite has remained. While you probably can't feed a crowd there for under $10, you can still get a personal pan pizza for well under that price and have enough money left to add a few toppings. A cheese pizza starts at just under $6, and every one of its specialty pizzas is available as a personal pan pizza for under $7.
Feed a crowd for under $10 at Little Caesars
Out of the big national pizza chains, Little Caesars is known for offering some of the lowest prices. Almost all of its large pizzas are under $10, including stuffed crust pizzas and the Ultimate Supreme, and a basic one-topping pizza is under $6. A Detroit-style deep-dish cheese pizza is $10, and if you have a couple of quarters hiding in your car, you can add a topping for 50 cents.
Hungry Howie's delivers big pizza flavor on a budget
Hungry Howie's has locations across 18 states, with the majority of its franchises located in Michigan and Florida. A Junior Original Round cheese pizza is only $6, and a small is $10. While some may argue that flatbread isn't really pizza, it may still satisfy a craving, and Hungry Howie's offers multiple options for under $10, provided you don't make too many modifications. Customers can also add a flavor to their crust at no additional cost.
Find cheap small pizzas and free sauces at Marco's
Marco's has locations in 33 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. The chain offers a small cheese pizza for $9.99. You can choose a thick, thin, or original crust, along with either regular tomato-based pizza sauce or white sauce. Plus, you get a cup of one of eight dipping sauces free of charge.
Stay under $10 with Barro's smaller cheese pizzas
Barro's Pizza has most of its locations in Arizona. A mini 8-inch cheese pizza is $7, and each additional topping is $1, allowing you to choose three toppings for your personal pie and still pay only $10. A small 10-inch cheese pizza is $9, but each additional topping for this size pie costs more than a dollar, which limits your options.
MOD Pizza offers custom mini pizzas
For the uninitiated, MOD Pizza can best be described as a Chipotle for pizza (and salads). The chain serves only 11-inch personal pizzas and mini 6-inch versions built in front of you, assembly-line style. What has made it a popular option is that customers can order unlimited toppings without affecting the price. The mini unlimited option is just a few cents over the $10 limit, but you can order a one-topping mini pizza for under $10 with your choice of seven sauces, seven types of cheese, and one of 26 toppings. A mini cheese pizza is $7.19, and in addition to selecting your sauce and cheese, you also get to add a complimentary seasoning, including chopped fresh herbs.
Cici's buffet and large pizzas fit a $10 budget
Cici's is a chain of inexpensive all-you-can-eat pizza buffets with most of its locations in the Southeastern United States. You can enjoy as much pizza as you want for $9.99 if you're dining in, though you may want to avoid the very worst times to visit a buffet restaurant. However, you can also grab a whole pie to take home. A single-topping large pizza is $9.99, regardless of which topping you choose. Many of Cici's medium specialty pizzas are also under $10, including its popular mac and cheese pizza. You can also pick up a flatbread for under $10, although changing the sauce can push the price above the $10 mark.
Try affordable, Miami-style Cuban pizzas at Polo Norte
While Florida's many snowbirds, tourists, and transplants may believe the Sunshine State has no pizza of its own, its many Cuban immigrants have actually brought their own pizza tradition with them, which has flourished throughout South Florida, especially in Miami. As a local, I feel it's definitely a style that should be added to the list of different types of pizza in the U.S. Polo Norte is a Miami-based chain where you can order a personal cheese pizza, called a napolitana personal at Cuban pizzerias, for $8.99. You can also order half of your napolitana with one topping (go for chorizo or sweet plantain) for $9.75. Just make sure to save room for a scoop of Cuban-style ice cream before you leave.
7-Eleven delivers cheap whole pizzas with no customization
The global convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, actually sells whole pizzas. There are only three options advertised on its website: cheese, pepperoni, and Extreme Meat, which features sausage, ham, bacon, and beef. They're all priced at $9.99, making the Extreme Meat option the biggest value, at least if you're a carnivore. Unfortunately, there's no option to customize your pizza, and you need to create an account to order food online.
Find affordable, fixed-price personal pizzas at local Wawa stores
Wawa is a Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores and fueling stations, and it offers an assortment of personal pizzas, all priced at $6.99. However, availability can vary greatly by location, including which toppings are offered. Unlike Wawa's other menu options, you can't really seem to customize any of the personal pies, at least online. You can add a cup of ranch dressing or teriyaki sauce on the side for 50 cents, though. Ordering from a store kiosk may give you the option of requesting a special order. Just make sure to stick around so you can tell an employee exactly how you'd like your personal pizza prepared.