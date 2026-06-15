10 Pizza Chains That Still Sell Whole Pies For $10 Or Less

While some make pilgrimages to savor pizzas made with dough fermented for more than seven days and topped with artisanal tomato sauce and mozzarella made from buffaloes that graze only on the southern side of a hill outside Naples, many Americans view pizza as a convenient, affordable, and filling meal. But the price of a whole pie has gone up significantly since the McCallisters ordered a stack of them to feed their entire extended family before leaving poor little Kevin behind to defend his home against a pair of bumbling burglars. Even a lower-quality pie from a bad pizzeria can set you back more money than you expected to pay.

Nevertheless, affordable pizzas still exist, and many chains still offer whole pies for $10 or less without requiring customers to take advantage of limited-time promotions, clip coupons, or join clubs that spam them with dozens of emails a day. At some of these chains, a whole pie may be just big enough for one person, and some joints, such as Hungry Howie's, may offer flatbreads, which I feel still count. Additionally, a few of these options may not be available nationwide, and menu prices may vary by location. I still lament the fact that some people can get a Chuck E. Cheese pizza for several dollars less than I can where I live, but there are enough options available to console you if you find yourself in the same boat.