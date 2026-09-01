Elevate Culver's Seafood With These 10 Ordering Requests

Culver's is ranked among the top fast food burger chains in the U.S. for its quality ingredients, made-to-order food, and top-notch customer service. It's particularly famous for its ButterBurgers, a Wisconsin delicacy made with buttered, toasted buns, which is one of the reasons Culver's burgers are so unique. What it's not particularly known for, though, is its seafood, which is a little unfair but understandable since its burgers are what gained the chain renown. However, you shouldn't pass up the opportunity to sample its North Atlantic cod and Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, which feature in some of the cheapest fast food seafood platters around.

Still, unlike the meatier selections on Culver's menu, the seafood options can seem a little plain. But don't let that hinder you if you're looking for something more interesting to satisfy your craving for marine life. Take advantage of this Wisconsin-based chain's dedication to satisfying customers' requests with 10 tips for upgrading your Culver's seafood. Some of these requests may come with additional charges, and not every location may be able to fulfill your off-menu hack. Also, be polite to the staff, and leave a generous tip if they do make one of these creations for you.