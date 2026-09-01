Elevate Culver's Seafood With These 10 Ordering Requests
Culver's is ranked among the top fast food burger chains in the U.S. for its quality ingredients, made-to-order food, and top-notch customer service. It's particularly famous for its ButterBurgers, a Wisconsin delicacy made with buttered, toasted buns, which is one of the reasons Culver's burgers are so unique. What it's not particularly known for, though, is its seafood, which is a little unfair but understandable since its burgers are what gained the chain renown. However, you shouldn't pass up the opportunity to sample its North Atlantic cod and Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, which feature in some of the cheapest fast food seafood platters around.
Still, unlike the meatier selections on Culver's menu, the seafood options can seem a little plain. But don't let that hinder you if you're looking for something more interesting to satisfy your craving for marine life. Take advantage of this Wisconsin-based chain's dedication to satisfying customers' requests with 10 tips for upgrading your Culver's seafood. Some of these requests may come with additional charges, and not every location may be able to fulfill your off-menu hack. Also, be polite to the staff, and leave a generous tip if they do make one of these creations for you.
Create a Buffalo Shrimp Sandwich
Chicken wings aren't the only food that can get the Buffalo treatment, and this Culver's menu hack is proof of that. Start by ordering the Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp and toss them in the spicy sauce; a three- or six-piece order should suffice, depending on how shrimpy you want your sandwich. Request a brioche bun so its mild sweetness offsets the bold, savory flavors of the Buffalo sauce, then tumble the shrimp onto your bun, and drench the whole thing in ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Look at a different part of the menu to create a sweet-and-spicy seafood salad
To create the base for this light, shrimpy salad, order the Chicken Cashew Salad but nix the shredded cheese and the chicken (unless you want the extra protein). Now add an order of six Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp along with a side of raspberry vinaigrette and spicy, mustardy Boom Boom sauce. Combine these two in a cup to concoct a sweet-and-spicy Asian-inspired dressing to drizzle over your Poseidon-worthy salad.
Get a seafaring riff on the founder's go-to order with a few tweaks to a fish sandwich
Craig Culver, the co-founder of Culver's, has a go-to order: the Culver's Deluxe, a riff on the classic ButterBurger. If you're not into the beef patty, though, you can get a similar effect by starting with the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. Request a buttered bun instead of the hoagie roll, American cheese instead of shredded cheddar, and add pickles, mayonnaise, raw onions, tomatoes, and bacon. You can make a massive double by adding an extra cod fillet. You can also request this more simply by ordering a Culver's Bacon Deluxe and asking to substitute the meat for fried cod.
Enjoy a proper fish dinner smothered in a rich sauce with just a little prep on your part
Sometimes, the difference between a fast food-style meal and a more elegant sit-down meal is presentation, and how you enjoy it. Dipping fried fish and fries into tartar sauce can seem a little informal compared to enjoying seafood on a bed of luxurious sauce. Luckily, this is a simple hack to perform.
Begin by ordering the North Atlantic Cod Dinner with a side of mashed potatoes and a side of broccoli (you can forgo the lemon wedge). Now, order sides of Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce, grilled mushrooms, and request a cup of gravy. Ask for a separate drink cup so you can mix these three elements together to create a super-savory, creamy mushroom sauce to smother over your fish.
Turn your fried fish sandwich into a Mexican-inspired delight
Tortas are Mexican-style sandwiches that have a plethora of toppings you'd also find on nachos. You can create a Wisconsin-style fish torta by making some changes to your North Atlantic Cod Sandwich.
Opt for no cheese or tartar sauce, keep the lettuce, and add mayo, tomato, raw onion, and jalapeño slices. Finally, request some sour cream (it's usually dolloped on George's Chili Supreme) and a few packets of Cholula hot sauce. This trick can also work with the cod or shrimp dinners alongside fries to create a plate of seafood nachos.
Ask for extra rolls to create little appetizers
There are only two major fast food chains that specialize in sliders (White Castle and Krystal), but neither offers shrimp sliders. Culver's, however, does have them — if you know how to ask and have a little time to assemble them yourself.
Start with an order of Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, and request as many rolls as you need to make your individual shrimp mini sandwiches. Choose any sauce you like for these, although a combination of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce makes a nuanced snack or elegant appetizer before you dig into your ButterBurger.
Take your Culver's cod sandwich on a trip to Cuba with the help of one classic side
Cuba has its own style of burger called a frita, which is topped with an avalanche of potato sticks, some diced onions, and often dressed with ketchup. You can get a seafood version of this classic Cuban sandwich by ordering a North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, scrapping the lettuce, cheese, and tartar sauce, and adding raw onion, a small side of fries, and ketchup. Make sure to switch the hoagie roll with a regular untoasted, unbuttered burger bun, and you're ready to dig in.
Enjoy a classy Italian-inspired entree at Culver's with a little work
Chicken Francese is a classic Italian-American dish featuring thin chicken cutlets in a creamy lemon-and-butter sauce. While you can't ask a Culver's employee to replicate this iconic dish, you can get a similar effect with your seafood dinner with a simple request that may not cost you much extra (if anything).
Order your cod or shrimp meal however you want it, and request six to eight lemon wedges, a packet of mayonnaise, and a custard cup for mixing. When you receive your order, take the pat of butter that comes with your roll, and spread it lightly on the fried seafood pieces. Finally, squeeze the lemon wedges into the cup, and mix it thoroughly with the mayonnaise to create a rich lemon sauce you can drizzle over your entree.
Get a comforting seafood meal in a bowl by combining three menu items
Chowders are one of life's culinary comforts. Their thick, creamy consistency, and variety of ingredients, soothe and satisfy you. Culver's actually has a Boston Clam Chowder Soup on its menu at some locations, which includes chunks of the sweet bivalve along with flaked white fish. However, you can make this soup even more substantial, and more aquatic, by adding Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp and fried cod. There may not be enough space, so ask for a bigger bowl, or just smother your seafood in the chowder. A roll on the side is optional, but highly recommended.
Create a riff on a diner classic that makes merfolk jealous
The Superbird is an iconic sandwich at Denny's, an American chain of diners, that features turkey, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese on buttered white bread that's then pressed. This combination is possible to recreate at Culver's, but here you substitute the gobbler for a fillet of crispy fried cod.
To start, order a grilled cheese with American and Swiss cheeses, alongside bacon and tomato, and just request that the staff add cod. However, you may need to add the cod yourself; it can be a little tricky for the kitchen to press your Superfish on the griddle without obliterating the seafood filling.