Culver's Deluxe Vs Butterburger: The Difference Between The Menu Items

Butter burgers (two words) aren't unique to Culver's and exist all over the Dairy State, but the burger chain makes a simplified version of the original. While Culver's opened its first location in 1984, this regional specialty was actually invented nearly 50 years earlier, in the 1930s, and can be traced back to Kroll's and Solly's Grille, two restaurants that claim to be the birthplace of the butter burger and are still in operation today.

The original preparation required topping each beef patty with a pat of butter while it cooked, allowing it to soak into the meat and create a rich, tender burger. Other cooks tweaked the recipe, opting to fry the meat in butter, add pats of butter to the finished burgers, and/or toast the buns in the rich, golden fat. It was Craig Culver's mother's technique of buttering only the buns that inspired the chain's famous ButterBurgers, and that deviation from tradition may explain why the chain combined the dairy and the beef into one trademarked word: ButterBurger.

Ordering one at Culver's gives you an unobstructed taste of the patty's combination of chuck, sirloin, and plate, along with the rich, creamy Wisconsin butter on its buns. Many promotional photos show the burger dressed with pickles, raw onions, ketchup, and mustard, a combination of toppings known as "the works" that exists in one form or another at various independent butter burger establishments throughout the state. However, you won't see any preloaded toppings when ordering online, because a ButterBurger is a starting point for customization.