The Chain With The Cheapest Fried Seafood Platter In 2026

When you opt to dine out, there are plenty of options these days — in fact, there are almost too many choices. So it helps to narrow down your search by "what you feel like," and if you feel like a fried seafood platter from a chain restaurant, well, you're in luck: You've got plenty to choose from. If you're looking to spend the least amount of money on your feast from the sea, though, you might be surprised to learn that the platter that'll do the least damage to your wallet in 2026 is not from a seafood restaurant — it's from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, which offers a weekday lunch special for just $12.49.

We compared six popular chains located within a 120-mile radius of Cleveland, Ohio, to keep the pricing relatively uniform; it should be noted that, depending on where you are located, menu prices may be higher or lower. But as far as our research is concerned, Cheddar's comes out on top, and a skimpy bill does not translate to a skimpy platter, either. Its lunch special, which is available Monday through Friday from opening until 3 p.m., comes with four shrimp and three pieces of swai fish, both of which are beer-battered, as well as two side options, like fries (to continue with the fried theme), buttered corn, coleslaw, or even broccoli.