The Chain With The Cheapest Fried Seafood Platter In 2026
When you opt to dine out, there are plenty of options these days — in fact, there are almost too many choices. So it helps to narrow down your search by "what you feel like," and if you feel like a fried seafood platter from a chain restaurant, well, you're in luck: You've got plenty to choose from. If you're looking to spend the least amount of money on your feast from the sea, though, you might be surprised to learn that the platter that'll do the least damage to your wallet in 2026 is not from a seafood restaurant — it's from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, which offers a weekday lunch special for just $12.49.
We compared six popular chains located within a 120-mile radius of Cleveland, Ohio, to keep the pricing relatively uniform; it should be noted that, depending on where you are located, menu prices may be higher or lower. But as far as our research is concerned, Cheddar's comes out on top, and a skimpy bill does not translate to a skimpy platter, either. Its lunch special, which is available Monday through Friday from opening until 3 p.m., comes with four shrimp and three pieces of swai fish, both of which are beer-battered, as well as two side options, like fries (to continue with the fried theme), buttered corn, coleslaw, or even broccoli.
More affordable platter alternatives wait at nearby chains
Coming in second place with the next-cheapest seafood platter is an old standby and exactly the restaurant you might expect: Long John Silver's. The chain actually has four platters that cost a mere 20 cents more than Cheddar's, at $12.69. You can get a Fish & Shrimp, Fish & Chicken, Fish, Chicken & Shrimp, or Super Sampler platter, all of which come with multiple pieces of fried fish and/or chicken, as well as your choice of two sides, like hush puppies, corn, green beans, or rice.
In third place is fast-casual chain Culver's, known for its unique ButterBurgers and supper club-inspired eats. It carries a Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp dinner (it's platter-adjacent, you might say) for $12.79, provided you opt for the six-shrimp option and not the 10-shrimp option, which jumps the price up to $15.99. Along with the fried shrimp, you get a complimentary dinner roll, as well as two sides, which you can choose from Culver's extensive selection. Cheese curds, onion rings, chili, pretzel bites, mashed potatoes and gravy — for just 30 cents more than what you'd pay at Cheddar's, there is a side for every craving.