I Tried 10 Trader Joe's Gummy Candies And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Few things brings us back to childhood quite like a handful of gummy candies. The bright colors and unique shapes are designed to make them especially fun to eat. There's no shortage gummy candies them in convenience, candy, and grocery stores across the country, and it's no different at Trader Joe's. Along with its affordable prepared meals, uncanny fast food dupes, and official private-label hall-of-famers, Trader Joe's also offers a wide range of chewy, sour and sweet gummy candy — half-an-aisle's worth, in fact.

But just as in any other candy aisle, trying to decide can be a little overwhelming. Trader Joe's is always a good bet when it comes to snacks, and all those colorful, yummy-sounding options might make it too much to handle. To help make the choice a little easier for you — and because I've always had a particular love for sour candy and gummies — I headed to my local Trader Joe's to taste every gummy candy option I could find and rank them from worst to best. So if you need a little help navigating these gelatinous sweets or simply want to know if your favorite gummy made the cut, let's get into it.