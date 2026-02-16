27 Prepared Trader Joe's Meals Under $8
In our inflation-plagued world, folks are trying to save money in just about any way they can. From grocery shopping hacks to meal planning, we're especially scrambling to save money on food. The cost of fast food is ever rising, so it makes sense to look for tips when shopping at Trader Joe's to get the best deals possible, like scoring frozen meals for under $8.
You don't have to stick with the frozen aisle, however. The grocery chain has abundant ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat options that are under $8 each. Having a fridge and freezer full of affordable, tasty, prepared foods you can grab on your way out the door or heat up fast after a long day is definitely valuable. Among Trader Joe's fridge and freezer cases, the quick-bite choices include something for virtually every mood, and the cuisine offerings represent an impressive array of origin countries.
A quick-serve taste of curry
When you're craving the distinctive flavors of South Asia, Trader Joe's has you covered with this single-serve, microwavable Chicken Tikka Masala, featuring oven-roasted chicken and cumin-flavored basmati rice for $4.79. Incidentally, this dish is also gluten-free.
Fresh and filling, no cooking required
For $6.99, this Fiesta Salad with Shrimp from Trader Joe's has all the elements you need for a delicious, filling meal, including a bed of romaine lettuce and containers of pre-cooked shrimp, black beans, roasted corn, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, poblano dressing, and even a lime wedge — all you need is a fork!
Kung pao for four
If you're in the mood for Chinese food, you can spend upwards of $11 or more getting a one-person, fast-food takeout serving — or you can pay $6.49 for Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken and have enough to feed four people. This frozen package delivers four servings of heat-and-eat kung pao with dark meat chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts, and peanuts in a medium-spicy sauce to satisfy your hunger.
A hearty breakfast sammie minus the drive-thru
With this $4.99 two-pack of English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches from Trader Joe's, you can skip the McDrive-Thru but still enjoy a quick, hearty breakfast featuring melty cheese, fluffy eggs, savory sausage, and a pillowy English muffin — piping hot from your microwave or air fryer. Bonus: You'll get 18 grams of protein per sandwich to help fuel your day.
Italian cuisine in mere minutes
Cuisine doesn't get much more Italian than when it's imported directly from Italy, and that's what you get with this creamy Spaghetti Carbonara from Trader Joe's, featuring uncured pancetta and grana padano and pecorino romano cheeses. For $4.49, you'll have a gourmet-esque meal with servings for three that is hot and ready to eat in mere minutes.
Veggie-rich Korean cuisine
This frozen Japchae from Trader Joe's lets you enjoy vegan and gluten-free Korean cuisine that's ready to eat in minutes. Korean sweet potato glass noodles are blended with a vegetable stir fry that includes onion, spinach, carrots, and bell peppers in a sesame oil and brown sugar sauce, priced at $3.79.
A standard option gets a Trader Joe's upgrade
Available November through February, this Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, priced at $5.49, features oven-roasted chicken layered up with sharp white cheddar cheese, peppery arugula, and a special aioli containing mayo, cranberry puree, and maple syrup. The whole gourmet creation is placed between cranberry-seeded wheat bread containing a blend of wheat, malted barley, and millet flours along with sweetened cranberries, sunflower seeds, and poppy seeds.
A ready-to-heat French classic
A classic French dish is ready to eat quickly thanks to this frozen Quiche Lorraine from Trader Joe's. Priced at $5.99, it features uncured ham and Swiss cheese encased in egg custard and pastry crust, and there's enough to feed four (though one person could certainly feast heartily on their own).
Quick, comforting soup
Soup is a comforting choice anytime, and this Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup from Trader Joe's will fill you up with a warm blend of broccoli, carrots, and sharp white cheddar cheese for just $4.99. Simply heat on the stove or in the microwave and enjoy the creamy goodness, which features a newly enhanced recipe for even more savory satisfaction.
A fast and filling Korean-inspired meal
For just $5.49, you can fill up on Korean-inspired cuisine with this Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice with Kimchi dish from Trader Joe's. Thinly sliced, marinated beef is combined with vegetables, kimchi, and seasoned fried rice for a satisfying meal that's ready in minutes.
Tex-Mex on the go
When your taste buds call out for Tex-Mex cuisine, Trader Joe's Carne Asada Burritos serve up special flour tortillas filled with grilled Angus beef, onions, roasted poblano chiles, cilantro, and lemon pepper seasoning, netting you two savory burritos for $5.99. The specially formulated tortillas have been crafted to stay soft and chewy even after heating in the microwave.
Gourmet pizza direct from Italy
Pizza is always a good choice for a quick bite, and, for $6.49, this Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza brings the popular "pizza fritta" (fried pizza) style direct from Naples, Italy, to your freezer. The pie features a deep-fried crust; mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, and mounds of burrata cheese; fresh cashew and pine nut pesto, and roasted garlic.
A quickie burger — times three
Instead of a trip to the drive-thru for just one cheeseburger, you can enjoy three for only $4.49 with these Trader Joe's Mini Cheeseburgers. These slider-style burgers include juicy beef patties, cheddar cheese, tangy burger sauce, and Hawaiian-style Aloha rolls and are ready to eat in less than a minute.
Fill up with a Southwest classic
If there's anything better than quesadillas, it's gourmet-esque quesadillas that are ready to heat and serve — no prep needed! These Southwest Style Chicken Quesadillas from Trader Joe's, priced at $4.49, feature flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey Jack and pepper Jack cheeses, white-meat chicken, and veggies like corn, spinach, bell peppers, and jalapeños, and you'll get a hearty 23 grams of protein per quesadilla to fuel you up.
A Middle Eastern-style feast in a bowl
A hearty, Middle Eastern-style feast is ready to heat and eat in this Trader Joe's Chicken Shawarma Bowl, priced at $3.99. A filling blend of Shawarma-style chicken, basmati rice, red bell pepper, pickled red onion, spinach, and garlic sour cream sauce adds up to 20 grams of protein to satisfy your hunger.
Family-style lasagna delivers two pounds of feasting goodness
Lasagna always makes for a welcome feast, and this Family Style Meat Lasagna from Trader Joe's serves up two full pounds of noodle-layered goodness for $7.49. Sheets of egg pasta are piled up with creamy ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork, and tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella, Romano, and parmesan cheeses to create a hearty meal that serves four.
Taco time in no time flat
It's always taco time somewhere — including when you need a quick meal. For $4.99, you can feast on tacos to your heart's content with these Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos from Trader Joe's, featuring dorado-style corn tortillas filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and poblano peppers and then fried to golden perfection.
A Filipino-style feast in minutes
A taste of the Philippines is yours in minutes with this Filipino Style Chicken Adobo from Trader Joe's, priced at $4.29. Dark-meat chicken with tangy sauce, jasmine rice, bits of roasted garlic, and a garnish of green onion come together to form this hearty, filling dish, which is ready to eat after just a short stint in the microwave.
A hearty burrito — for breakfast or anytime
All the essential elements of a hearty breakfast are neatly packaged up in a flour tortilla in this Trader Joe's Chicken Sausage Breakfast Burrito, priced at $4.49. Enjoy scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, potatoes, onions, and white cheddar cheese in a handy, handheld format — great at breakfast or literally any time of day.
Cheesy and beefy Mexican flavors in a quick-cook bowl
This Trader Joe's Beef & Queso Bowl serves up a full Mexican meal packaged up in a convenient bowl to satisfy your south-of-the-border cravings. Spicy ground beef, fajita-style veggies, Spanish-style jasmine rice, shredded white cheddar cheese, and a rich queso cheese sauce come together for a filling feast that heats quickly in the microwave and is priced at $4.49.
A fresh salad with Moroccan flair
A little Moroccan flair to feed your tummy is all packaged up and fresh for the eating in this Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad from Trader Joe's, priced at $4.99. Enjoy juicy lemon chicken, couscous, sweet currants, red quinoa, and spicy red pepper dressing mixed into a blend of arugula, parsley, and mint — it's all ready to eat, no cooking required.
Korean kimbap serves up a filling, delicious meal
Enjoy a sushi-esque food break with Trader Joe's version of Korean kimbap, which features sauteed greens, crunchy root vegetables, pickles, and braised tofu all wrapped up in rice and seaweed. After just two minutes in the microwave or a quick panfry, you'll have a unique, tasty dish via this rice roll, which costs just $3.99.
A flavorful, Cuban-style bowlful
Trader Joe's serves up its version of arroz con pollo with this $3.99 Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl. Marinated chicken thigh, vivid turmeric rice, red bell peppers, onions, black beans, sweet plantains, and cilantro are topped up with citrus- and garlic-infused mojo criollo sauce for a tasty nod to Cubano cuisine.
A comforting classic with handheld convenience
Chicken pot pie is a comforting classic, and you can enjoy the hearty warmth of this beloved dish in a convenient, handheld version with Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies, priced at $4.49 for a package of two. These portable pastry pockets are filled with a creamy mix of chicken and veggies, including peas, carrots, and potatoes, for a hearty bite you can literally tote along in your hand wherever you go.
Spicy Thai food for a quick-bite meal
A medley of complex flavors is easily prepared in a microwave or on a stovetop with Trader Joe's Spicy Thai Shrimp Fried Rice, priced at $6.49. Seasoned shrimp, fried rice, Thai red chilis, and various vegetables come together for a spicy, satisfying meal to serve three.
All wrapped up in chicken caesar
Another grab-and-go option can be found in Trader Joe's Chicken Caesar Wrap, which features a spinach tortilla filled with chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and shredded lettuce, along with a container of creamy Caesar dressing for pouring or dunking. The wrap is conveniently cut in half for easier eating, and the whole meal prices out at $5.49.
Salsa verde-enhanced enchiladas
Feast on two robustly filled enchiladas for just $4.99 with Trader Joe's Not Your Average Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas. These frozen, heat-and-serve handfuls feature corn tortillas stuffed with shredded dark-meat chicken and smothered in salsa verde, mozzarella cheese, and diced peppers for a tasty, hearty, protein-packed (24 grams per enchilada) meal on the go.