The Unexpected Fruit Flavor That Inspired Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish candies have been popular in the United States for more than half a century. The soft and chewy piscine-shaped confections are made to resemble surströmming, a traditional Swedish dish of fermented sour herring that's notorious for its strong odor. Thankfully, the candy version neither smells nor tastes like pickled fish, but what it actually does taste like is somewhat of a mystery.

The essence is definitely sweet and fruity, but pinning down the actual flavor is nearly impossible. Many people assume it's cherry while some swear that it's strawberry, watermelon, or even fruit punch. While Mondelez International, the company that produces the gummy goodies, has never officially confirmed this as fact, all signs point to the real flavor of Swedish Fish as being lingonberry. Hints have been dropped on Facebook by the manufacturer, such as picturing one of the candies captioned with "I just want to be a lil lingonberry fish," and "born to be lingonberry."

Lingonberries, also known as cowberries, are a Scandinavian berry related to (and resembling) cranberries, but taste less tart. Although folks in the U.S. may only be familiar with it in the form of lingonberry jam — a must-have in order to eat Ikea's Swedish meatballs the right way — the fruit is commonly enjoyed in Nordic countries.