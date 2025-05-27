Fans Of Amy's Frozen Meals Will Love Its California Drive-Thru Chain

Menu items at Amy's Drive Thru include fast food favorites and unique additions, like Classic Mac 'N' Cheese, Broccoli Cheddar Mac, and Chili Mac 'N' Cheese (frozen, microwavable versions of which the company also sells in stores). The restaurants additionally serve up the brand's chili as a standalone dish, in brown rice bowl meals, and slathered atop french fries. Hot, freshly made versions of Amy's burritos can be ordered, as can baked-fresh renditions of Amy's pizzas, grilled-up varieties of the company's veggie burgers, and some of the Amy's Kitchen soup flavors.

Various items sold in the restaurants can't be found in similar versions in supermarkets — at least, not yet. The family behind the brand and products is quite enterprising — as evidenced by their pioneering food empire — so maybe these goodies will hit store shelves eventually, too. Exclusive, in-restaurant-only items include shakes and smoothies, cinnamon rolls and bagels, coffees and teas, salads, french fries, and meatless chik'n tenders.

The Berliner family — the clan behind Amy's Kitchen — prides itself on using organic, non-GMO components in its prepackaged foods. A similar attention to clean ingredients is a focus at the drive-thrus. A disclaimer on the restaurant website alerts diners that if a non-organic substitute must be used in a dish on any given day, a sign at the drive-thru will announce this, so food choices can be made accordingly.

If you don't live near an Amy's Drive Thru, the good news is the brand's packaged foods can be found in a whopping 30 countries. The company's over 250 products range from frozen entrees to snacks and canned goods (we recommend trying the Mushroom Bisque with Porcini, available for purchase online, which ranks highly among canned cream of mushroom soup brands).