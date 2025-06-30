5 Lesser-Known Frozen Pizza Brands You Should Be Paying Attention To
There's nothing like the convenience and deliciousness of a frozen meal. One of our personal favorite scenarios is when you shop for groceries and tack on a frozen pizza for the one night you don't feel like cooking. Then, before you know it, the first thing that hits the oven post-grocery haul ... you guessed it, the cheesy, saucy pie.
The worst feeling is when you're ready to take a bite and quickly realize the pizza you picked is lackluster. This might be because the cheese didn't melt well, or there aren't enough toppings to go around. Another common issue with subpar frozen pizza is that the sauce is too thin or lacks flavor. Sometimes the crust stays soggy or doesn't get a good char, leaving you with slices of disappointment. Unfortunately, even the most popular brands can be hit or miss in this regard (especially depending on what you value in a frozen pie). That's why we've compiled a list of some lesser-known contenders that are worth seeking out. Go ahead — ditch the common names and give one of these hidden gems a try.
Rosati's delivers on delicious tavern-style pizza
There's far more to Chicago-style pizza than just deep dish. Take Rosati's, for example: an Illinois-based pizza chain known for its crispy, slightly buttery thin crust. Its frozen pizza delivers a savory tavern-style crust with exceptionally melted cheese, where the outside edges become slightly burnt for a nutty flavor while the center remains gooey. These pizzas come in cheese, pepperoni, and sausage varieties. The sausage features a generous blend of spices, parmesan cheese, and a rich flavor profile — rather than the bland, rubbery pieces of meat that sometimes plague frozen pizzas.
Brew Pub's Lotzza Motzza line offers lots of melty cheese
Brew Pub Pizza Lotzza Motzza, owned by parent company Bernatello's Foods, is a mouthful of a name, but it's also one of the best frozen pizzas if you want a heavy focus on the cheese. Each pie features around half a pound of Wisconsin-made goodness on top of a thin crust. Flavor-wise, this brand offers a diverse range of options. We're talking everything from the classics — Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, and Sausage — to some fun takes, like a Breakfast Pizza with eggs, cheddar, and bacon bits, or the 4-Meat version featuring bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and sausage.
Turn to Newman's Own for variety
Newman's Own makes more than salad dressings. In fact, many are surprised to find out the charity-based brand also produces a delicious frozen pizza. The key takeaway from this pie is the bottom crust, which has a slight char for optimal texture, though the brand also offers a sourdough-based crust for those wanting a fermented base that is denser and has a heartier chew. However, the standout pie from this brand is the thin and crispy crust version, which comes in a variety of flavors. Take your pick between options like Bourbon BBQ, Four Cheese, Italian Sausage & Uncured Pepperoni, Harvest Vegetable, and more.
Go with Urban Pie for flavorful topping combos
Urban Pie Pizza is a lesser-known brand that offers a few different varieties of frozen pies. One is the Pinnza, a Roman-style, oval-shaped pizza. Playing on the word "Pinsa," which means "pushed by hands," the dough — which is imported from Italy — has a crisp exterior and a plush, airy interior filled with bubbles. Each variation features delicious ingredients and unique flavors, such as Pepperoni Burrata, Roasted Garlic Blanco, and San Marzano Margherita. If the Pinnza style isn't your vibe, Urban Pie also offers a thin crust version that doesn't skimp on toppings, featuring distinctive combinations like the Roasted Vegetable and Goat Cheese pizza.
Thick crust lovers unite for Motor City Pizza Co.
While the absolute best frozen pizza brand will always be a matter of opinion, Motor City Pizza Co. is an excellent choice for those seeking an undeniably thick, deep-crust pizza. Don't confuse this Detroit-style pie with Chicago-style deep dish, where the sauce sits on top of a round, sturdy crust base. Instead, Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pizza features an insanely robust, square-shaped crust that becomes caramelized and well-structured as it bakes, while the inside remains slightly soft, providing a complementary texture. As if that weren't enough, you can get this pizza in several varieties, including the Double Pepperoni for that extra boost of savory, salty deliciousness, the Four Cheese, and others.