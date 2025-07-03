6 Frozen Deep Dish Pizzas That Give You A Taste Of Chicago
Deep Dish pizza from Chicago is its own phenomenon. Layers of cheese and meat in a thick, crispy crust, topped with tomato sauce, make for a hearty meal, perfect for battling the harsh winters of the Midwest. Although people are split on who really invented Chicago deep dish, everyone can agree that a special magic was created in the Windy City. That's why we found six different deep dish pizzas — Gino's East, Lou Malnati's, Red Baron's, Reggio's, Pizzeria Uno, and Giordano's — that bring a taste of Chicago into your home from the convenience of your freezer.
Sure, there are plenty of tips for making Chicago deep dish pizza at home, but perfecting the multilayered meal might be too much of an undertaking when you want an easy meal. For our recommendations, we scoured the internet and focused on pizzas that can be purchased at a grocery store or delivered to your home, frozen, but range in quality and price. Before we dive into our list, we would be remiss not to give an honorable mention to Chicago-style tavern pizza, as another way to bring the taste of the Chi' home. With its thin crust and small, cut slices of tavern-style pizza, the Chicago-style taste is more apt for sharing with others in a party environment, unlike its thick-crusted, gooey, and cheesy deep-dish cousin.
Gino's East Multi-Serve Authentic Deep Dish Pizza Cheese
The first on our list is Ginos East Multi-Serve Authentic Cheese Deep Dish Pizza, made with family-produced Wisconsin cheese and California tomatoes. Started in 1966 by taxi drivers Sam Levine and Fred Bartoli, and their friend George Loverde, Gino's East is a staple of Chicago-style deep dish, tavern style, and thin crust pizzas. You can purchase Gino's East deep dish frozen from your grocery store or get the real deal delivered on Goldbelly. You can also order a three-pack online from Amazon.
Lou Malnati's Cheese Deep Dish Pizza
Next up is Lou Malnati's Deep Dish Pizza, available in all kinds of flavors, including Portillo's Italian Beef. With its first restaurant opened in 1971 by Lou Malnati and his wife Jean, the pizzeria is keeping the Chicago deep dish tradition alive. The key to this pie's deliciousness is its buttery, flaky crust — a secret recipe that has been kept in the Malnatis family. You can order the handmade pizza on Taste of Chicago, a site curated by the team behind the pizza empire that delivers Chicago-made products all over the country. You can also order packs online from Amazon in different combinations, like a sausage and pepperoni two-pack, or a cheese and spinach two-pack.
Red Baron Deep Dish Pizza
Red Baron Deep Dish Pizza is one of the more affordable options and can be easily purchased from your local grocery store. Is it as traditional as from an actual pizzeria? Eh. But when the mood hits, and you want something convenient, it'll more than do. The cheese version of the deep dish variety boasts a four-cheese blend of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, and parmesan cheeses. One way to kick it up a notch and improve the crust (with no effort on your part) is to bake it on a pizza stone.
Reggio's Authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza
With four locations in Chicago's O'Hare airport, Reggio's deep dish pizza is already a place where travelers can taste the city's delicacy before reaching their next destination. Known for its butter crust, Reggio's seems like a good split between getting a high-quality, freshly made pizza from a premium delivery place like Goldbelly and a mass-produced grocery line like Red Baron. Despite having a handful of locations, Reggio's main focus appears to be making high-quality frozen pizzas that are available at Aldi, Walmart, Walgreens, and many more.
Pizzeria Uno Deep Dish
With over 100 locations around the world, Pizzeria Uno is synonymous with Chicago deep dish. The frozen version is stuffed with mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan and Romano cheeses, and is topped with a sauce so yummy that it can pass as being made fresh. For the best results, you should thaw the pizza overnight in the refrigerator and bake it within two days.
Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
The final pizza on our list that will satisfy your craving for Chicago deep dish has roots in northern Italy. Giordano's deep dish recipe has roots from an Easter pie that the matriarch, Mama Giordano, would make in Torino, Italy. Over 200 years later, Giordano's has taken its double-crusted, cheese-stuffed pizza from its multiple restaurant locations in Chi-town to your home. Want to spice things up? Giordano's partnered with Caruso Provisions for an optional add-on: a jar of giardiniera (an Italian pickled vegetable relish) to top your pizza with for an extra $10.