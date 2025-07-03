6 Frozen Deep Dish Pizzas That Give You A Taste Of Chicago

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deep Dish pizza from Chicago is its own phenomenon. Layers of cheese and meat in a thick, crispy crust, topped with tomato sauce, make for a hearty meal, perfect for battling the harsh winters of the Midwest. Although people are split on who really invented Chicago deep dish, everyone can agree that a special magic was created in the Windy City. That's why we found six different deep dish pizzas — Gino's East, Lou Malnati's, Red Baron's, Reggio's, Pizzeria Uno, and Giordano's — that bring a taste of Chicago into your home from the convenience of your freezer.

Sure, there are plenty of tips for making Chicago deep dish pizza at home, but perfecting the multilayered meal might be too much of an undertaking when you want an easy meal. For our recommendations, we scoured the internet and focused on pizzas that can be purchased at a grocery store or delivered to your home, frozen, but range in quality and price. Before we dive into our list, we would be remiss not to give an honorable mention to Chicago-style tavern pizza, as another way to bring the taste of the Chi' home. With its thin crust and small, cut slices of tavern-style pizza, the Chicago-style taste is more apt for sharing with others in a party environment, unlike its thick-crusted, gooey, and cheesy deep-dish cousin.