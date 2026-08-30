9 Best Chain Restaurant Seafood Pasta Dishes, According To Customers

Bonefish Grill is an upscale spot with candlelit booths and an emphasis on quality. It was established in 2000 and is known for using a wood-burning grill to cook many of its meals. There are now over 150 Bonefish locations across the country, serving prix fixe lunches, steaks, fish, and a wide variety of sides. There are several linguine dishes on offer, including scallops & shrimp scampi pasta, which comes with diced tomatoes, Parmesan, and a white wine garlic lemon sauce over the pasta, $26.50 at the Pensacola, Florida location.

Diners say this meal is perfectly cooked, served good and hot. They appreciate the different textures in the scampi from the shrimp, scallops, and parmesan topping. Diners say this dish is nothing short of excellent and comes in portions large enough that it can be hard to finish all at once. One person declared the scampi was super delicious and rated it a nine out of ten on their personal dining scale. Another diner said they were drooling over the pasta, and customers state they'll be back for more. If you're not near a Bonefish Grill location and want to try the dish, these tips can help you get the perfect crust on your scallops.