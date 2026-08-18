14 Aldi Sauces That Are Perfect For Seafood Pasta
Aldi is a chain of supermarkets that got its start in Germany but now has a large presence in the United States — where it's received the distinction of being the most affordable grocery store chain in the country. Its low prices are largely due to its simplified shopping experience wherein shoppers must bring their own bags, bag their own groceries, and pay a quarter to rent a shopping cart, ensuring they are returned. But the chain also stocks its shelves with its in-house brands, which tend to be significantly less expensive than many brand-name products found at competing supermarkets. One category of products you shouldn't skip here is its array of sauces, which includes everything from Italian-style tomato sauces to salad dressings and Asian-inspired offerings.
While not all of them go well with pasta or seafood, below are 14 Aldi brand sauces that work fabulously with both. Just make sure to stop by the pasta section to pick up some of the German-born retailer's imported-from-Italy pastas, and don't skip over the frozen section where you can find a wide assortment of seafood from fish to shrimp and mussels. Armed with these shopping tips and a few simple recipe suggestions, you can create a sumptuous seafood pasta dish that can transport your taste buds from the Italian coast to the streets of Japan and back to the USA. Remember, though, that product availability and price may vary by location.
Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce can stand up to strong-tasting seafood
Some types of seafood have strong flavors that actually require bold seasonings so that your pasta dish doesn't taste too overwhelmingly fishy. Regardless of the type of seafood you use, this Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce will add some richness to your recipe and plenty of flavor that won't mask the taste of your star ingredient. It's a perfect base for a pasta-centric spin on bacalhau com natas, a Portuguese dish that includes salted cod and onions in a cream sauce.
Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce is available at Aldi for $1.95.
Priano Rosso Pesto Sauce includes one non-traditional ingredient
The sun-dried tomatoes that form the foundation of this jarred pasta sauce have a concentrated umami flavor and a touch of fruitiness, along with enough acidity to keep things bright. As with traditional pesto, it includes cheese and basil, which add complexity to this sauce. However, instead of the typical pine nuts, this store-brand sauce uses cashews, which provide richness and just enough sweetness to uplift the tomatoes' natural sugars. Try this sauce with short pasta shapes and chopped octopus tentacles.
You can find Priano Rosso Pesto Sauce at Aldi for $2.75.
No need for a mortar and pestle with Priano Genovese Pesto Sauce
There are many types of pesto sauces in Italy, but pesto alla genovese is the one many of us know and love throughout the world, and it's traditionally made in a mortar and pestle. Not everyone has one of these lying around their kitchen, and even if you do, it's a trial to pound the basil, pine nuts, and cheese into a sauce, even if you're making the simpler French version. That's why this jarred pesto is a perfect option for a quick herbaceous meal with bold flavors. Mix all but a few spoonfuls of it into your favorite pasta. Spread the remaining sauce over a halibut fillet, broil it, and top your noodles with this verdant fish.
Priano Alla Genovese Pesto Sauce is available at Aldi for $2.75.
Reggano Three Cheese Pasta Sauce is a budget-friendly option
Pasta can be a very affordable meal to prepare when you get your ingredients at Aldi and use a pared-down recipe. This jarred tomato sauce already includes cheese, so there's no need to buy extra, though we won't blame you if you do. For an inexpensive dish, pair it with some imitation crab and half of a two-pound package of Reggano angel hair pasta, and you'll have dinner for four on the table for under $7.
Grab a jar of Reggano Three Cheese Pasta Sauce at Aldi for $1.89.
Specially Selected Marinara is a premium version of an Italian staple
When many Americans think of pasta sauce, their minds may automatically go to marinara, which can be made quickly with just a few ingredients, making it an ideal multi-purpose ingredient for everything from pizza to lasagna. You can find jarred versions of this sauce at almost any price point, but Aldi's premium Specially Selected brand is priced at a fraction of what a comparable product costs elsewhere. Combine this marinara with some marine life to make a quick baked ziti.
You can find Specially Selected Marinara Pasta Sauce at Aldi for $4.39.
Happy Harvest Tomato Sauce is perfect for those who want full flavor control
There are some cooks who are content letting a premade sauce do the heavy lifting in their kitchen, and there are those home cooks who insist on putting their personal stamp on everything they prepare. This Aldi product is for the latter group, and while it does contain some seasonings, it can serve as the foundation for many dishes. Add onions, garlic, herbs, vegetables, and wine to create your own unique recipe for seafood pasta that you can't get from a jar.
Happy Harvest Tomato Sauce is available at Aldi for $0.55.
Specially Selected Vodka Sauce is a decadent choice for premium seafood
You know you can expect top-quality taste when you see the Specially Selected brand, and it's no different with this boozy sauce that combines tomatoes, vodka, and cream for a truly decadent flavor experience. Pair it with filled pasta, like Priano cheese ravioli, and opt for some premium seafood along with a block of parmesan to create a truly elevated meal that is still much more affordable than going out to eat. And although the sauce already contains it, we recommend adding an extra shot of top-ranked American vodka to really take it to the next level. Toss it with some penne and shrimp for a fast yet satisfying meal.
Specially Selected Vodka Pasta Sauce is available at Aldi for $4.39.
Create a light, fresh seafood pasta with a tub of Park Street Deli Pico de Gallo
Pico de gallo is a popular Mexican condiment consisting of diced tomatoes, onions, and green chiles. It's a great option for a more refreshing seafood pasta, including a cold preparation you can bring on a picnic or enjoy straight from the fridge. Opt for the mild version, which you can doctor with some red pepper flakes to suit your fancy. Simply dump the tub into hot, drained bowtie pasta along with some shrimp, and let the residual heat draw out the flavors of the pico's three bold ingredients.
Park Street Deli Pico De Gallo Salsa is available at Aldi for $3.65.
Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing is perfect for a seafood pasta salad
Salpicón is a traditional Hispanic dish of seafood and vegetables marinated in a vinaigrette. Use that as inspiration for a pasta salad worthy of Poseidon himself with this zesty Italian salad dressing. You can keep it simple so as not to detract from the seafood, or you can add diced green and red peppers to make it more colorful. It's a lighter version of your typical mayonnaise-laden salads, but a dollop of one of Ina Garten's favorite brands will add a touch of creaminess if you're into that. This bright dressing pairs perfectly with tinned fish, like canned salmon or sardines.
Tuscan Garden Zesty Italian Dressing can be purchased at Aldi for $2.19.
Burman's Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce isn't just for chicken
The combination of garlic and parmesan cheese works beautifully on chicken wings, and even some popular chains include it within their sauce options. Aldi's garlic parm sauce has a little bit of acidity from vinegar and lemon juice, which is supposed to balance out the richness of the chicken. However, it will also work with all sorts of seafood. Use fusilli with this sauce and flash-fry your seafood to get it crispy like wings before mixing in this sauce — clams might be the perfect choice for this one.
Grab yourself a bottle of Burman's Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce at Aldi for $2.35.
Burman's Orange Sauce can give you seafood noodles in no time
You don't necessarily have to use Asian-style wheat noodles to make lo mein and can easily substitute them in a jiffy with linguine. Add some squid rings to the mix and some of Aldi's orange stir-fry sauce, and you have a sweet and citrusy riff on a takeout classic. The sauce is made with orange juice and has a similar flavor profile to Panda Express's orange chicken. Add some scallions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds to give your stir-fried seafood noodles some extra dimension.
Burman's Orange Sauce is available at Aldi for $2.55.
Make a shrimpy riff on American classic with Burman's Buffalo Wing Sauce
There are countless variations on macaroni and cheese, including one that combines the cheesy macaroni noodles with buffalo sauce. The sauce's heat and acidity really cut through the richness of this favorite dish. Make a pescatarian version with breaded fried shrimp that you toss in Aldi's ready-to-use wing sauce and embed them in your favorite mac and cheese recipe. Make sure to sprinkle some blue cheese crumbles for a traditional touch. Carrot and celery are optional.
You can get a bottle of Burman's Medium Buffalo Wing Sauce at Aldi for $2.35.
Take your seafood pasta on a trip to India with Burman's Butter Chicken Curry Sauce
Pasta dishes have been adapted to local palates all over the world, including South Asia, where cooks have added traditional desi spices and elements, like tandoori chicken, to the Italian noodles. Aldi has a few options of jarred curry sauces that can turn a labor-intensive recipe into a quick weeknight meal. Add a jar of this butter chicken sauce to some rigatoni along with some grilled, marinated scallops for a bold pasta dish worthy of a royal banquet. A drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of fresh coriander on the plate are highly recommended.
Burman's Butter Chicken Curry Sauce is available at Aldi for $4.09.
Recreate a popular Japanese dish with Burman's Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce
Yakisoba is a Japanese dish of stir-fried noodles mixed with proteins and plenty of vegetables along with a sweet soy-based sauce. While it's traditionally made with buckwheat noodles, you can totally use spaghetti or any other long noodle to make this favorite Asian dish. Mix in your favorite seafood, julienned veggies, and some Burman's teriyaki sauce, and you'll have an izakaya-worthy meal.
Burman's Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce is available at Aldi for $2.55.