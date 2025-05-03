How To Give Your Pan-Seared Scallops The Perfect Crust
There always seems to be a lot of questions surrounding scallops, and one of the most common ones is how to get that perfect crust on the pan-seared seafood. To find out, Food Republic spoke to Allie Hagerty, a recipe developer and food blogger at Seasoned and Salted, to learn about her tips and tricks for achieving that beautiful, crispy edge on your scallops. "It's a combination, but dryness is everything," Hagerty said. "Moisture is the enemy of a good sear." To make sure she's setting herself up for success, the expert always does one thing a little while before she begins cooking: "I pat the scallops dry with paper towels and often let them rest uncovered in the fridge for up to an hour to draw out extra moisture."
After ensuring your scallops are nice and dry, Hagerty suggested bringing your pan (cast iron or stainless steel will do) to a near-smoking high heat before placing any scallops — this is also a trick used to create the perfect sear on steak. By preheating your pan, you'll rapidly form that sought-after crust on your seafood. "For the sear, I use a neutral, high-smoke-point oil like grapeseed or avocado," Hagerty said. "A little butter at the end adds flavor and deepens the crust's color, but you need the high-temp oil to get that golden edge without burning."
Tips to avoid overcooking your scallops
Scallops take relatively little time to prepare, which means it's important to have your cooking strategy in place before you start heating everything. This will help you avoid accidentally overcooking and drying out your dish — and everyone knows that the ideal scallop is crispy on the outside, yet meltingly tender on the inside. "Keep it simple — season with kosher salt right before cooking to avoid drawing out moisture too early," Allie Hagerty recommended. "A hot, well-oiled pan is crucial, and don't overcrowd it — you want room for the scallops to sear, not steam."
When it comes to timing, things really do move pretty quickly. "For large sea scallops, I sear for about [one and a half] to [two] minutes per side," Hagerty said. Once they're in the pan, you'll want to avoid moving your food around too much. "The key is not to fuss with them — once they're in the pan, leave them alone until you see that beautiful crust creeping up the sides," The expert suggested. After the crust of your scallops begin to change color, they really only need one quick flip in the pan (and maybe an extra scoop of melted butter). Hagerty confirmed that the seafood should be removed from heat "...just before they're fully opaque. Residual heat will finish the job." Once done, the scallops should feel firm to the touch, but still slightly soft.