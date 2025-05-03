How To Give Your Pan-Seared Scallops The Perfect Crust

There always seems to be a lot of questions surrounding scallops, and one of the most common ones is how to get that perfect crust on the pan-seared seafood. To find out, Food Republic spoke to Allie Hagerty, a recipe developer and food blogger at Seasoned and Salted, to learn about her tips and tricks for achieving that beautiful, crispy edge on your scallops. "It's a combination, but dryness is everything," Hagerty said. "Moisture is the enemy of a good sear." To make sure she's setting herself up for success, the expert always does one thing a little while before she begins cooking: "I pat the scallops dry with paper towels and often let them rest uncovered in the fridge for up to an hour to draw out extra moisture."

After ensuring your scallops are nice and dry, Hagerty suggested bringing your pan (cast iron or stainless steel will do) to a near-smoking high heat before placing any scallops — this is also a trick used to create the perfect sear on steak. By preheating your pan, you'll rapidly form that sought-after crust on your seafood. "For the sear, I use a neutral, high-smoke-point oil like grapeseed or avocado," Hagerty said. "A little butter at the end adds flavor and deepens the crust's color, but you need the high-temp oil to get that golden edge without burning."