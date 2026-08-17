What's The Best Type Of Sauce For Your Seafood Pasta?

When you're fortunate to have a fresh seafood bounty on hand, pasta makes for a terrific vessel. Not only does a starchy backbone round out marine ingredients into a full meal, but the noodles sop up flavorful drippings in the process. Still, it pays to throw in a complementary sauce to zhuzh up your pasta meal: Consider arrabiata for the job.

Bold arrabiata translates to angry in Italian, and this moniker makes sense thanks to a generous dose of chili flakes, which give the sauce its iconic spice. Supplemented by ingredients like garlic, crushed tomato, olive oil, and oftentimes basil or parsley, the sauce essentially forms a riff on a basic tomato sauce. Tangy and savory, with a dash of heat, it's a classic pasta supplement that melds wondrously with various types of seafood.

Whether you go with a simple canned sardine pasta or a broader assortment of shrimp, fish, squid, scallops, and mussels, the flavors will add up. There's a good reason garlic is a popular seafood seasoning while the tomatoes and chili flakes mesh incredibly with seafood's brininess. Using only a few ingredients, arrabbiata taps into a complex array of flavors, all while keeping seafood as the centerpiece — precisely what a top-tier pasta dish is all about.