The Canned Shortcut For Easy Linguine And Clams
Linguine with clam sauce is a classic Italian pasta dish with roots in Naples that immigrants brought to America, where it became a beloved staple. Not only is the perfectly al dente linguine bathed in a briny sauce flavored with garlic and sweet, juicy clams delicious, but it's also quick and easy to make. But what if you haven't planned ahead to buy clams, or don't have time to clean them? Canned clams are an easy, storable shortcut for whenever the craving hits, with no need to go to the store or purge sand from fresh clams.
Canned clams (which can also be a great shortcut for paella) are sold minced, chopped, or as whole baby clams, packed in their juices or brine. Any of the three will work for linguine with clams, so choose the size and texture you prefer in your sauce, and use both the clams and their juice to get the most flavor. The juice is added to garlic that's been sauteed in olive oil, and the sauce simmers for a bit with parsley and any other ingredients to let the flavors meld. Unlike fresh clams, canned clams are already cooked, so they should be added to the sauce in the last couple of minutes to avoid overcooking and becoming rubbery.
Canned clams are saltier than fresh ones, so be careful when adding additional salt to the sauce. Taste as you go to see if more is needed, and keep in mind how much salt you're putting in the pasta water.
Different ingredients for linguine with canned clams
The basic ingredients for linguine with clam sauce are the same whether you're using fresh or canned clams: linguine, clams and their juices, garlic, olive oil, and chopped Italian parsley (which you can keep fresh in your fridge for weeks). Common additions include white wine or lemon zest or juice for acidity and brightness, butter for velvety richness, savory onions, herbs like basil or oregano, and spicy red pepper flakes. You can make an equally classic red clam sauce by adding fresh or canned crushed or diced tomatoes.
For a twist, try some more unusual ingredients like a few anchovy fillets sauteed with the garlic before the clam juice is added to impart umami flavor. Or, sprinkle toasted breadcrumbs seasoned with garlic and parsley on top of the sauced pasta for a crispy textural contrast.
Experiment with different pasta shapes for a new take, and use Giada De Laurentiis' tips to cook pasta perfectly! Instead of linguine or spaghetti, opt for short pasta like medium shells or lumache — meaning "snails" — which resemble snail shells. These shapes have hollows that hold sauce, so when you scoop up the pasta with your spoon, you get a mouthful of delectable clam sauce both inside the pasta and on the spoon surrounding it.