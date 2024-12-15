The Canned Shortcut For Easy Linguine And Clams

Linguine with clam sauce is a classic Italian pasta dish with roots in Naples that immigrants brought to America, where it became a beloved staple. Not only is the perfectly al dente linguine bathed in a briny sauce flavored with garlic and sweet, juicy clams delicious, but it's also quick and easy to make. But what if you haven't planned ahead to buy clams, or don't have time to clean them? Canned clams are an easy, storable shortcut for whenever the craving hits, with no need to go to the store or purge sand from fresh clams.

Canned clams (which can also be a great shortcut for paella) are sold minced, chopped, or as whole baby clams, packed in their juices or brine. Any of the three will work for linguine with clams, so choose the size and texture you prefer in your sauce, and use both the clams and their juice to get the most flavor. The juice is added to garlic that's been sauteed in olive oil, and the sauce simmers for a bit with parsley and any other ingredients to let the flavors meld. Unlike fresh clams, canned clams are already cooked, so they should be added to the sauce in the last couple of minutes to avoid overcooking and becoming rubbery.

Canned clams are saltier than fresh ones, so be careful when adding additional salt to the sauce. Taste as you go to see if more is needed, and keep in mind how much salt you're putting in the pasta water.