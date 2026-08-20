How Much Quality Prime Rib Costs In 2026

Prime rib, also called standing rib roast, when prepared correctly, is a dream, with a tender, buttery interior and a perfect, crackling crust on the outside. It's also versatile: You can serve it with rich, creamy mashed potatoes, or it equally suits a bright, fresh side like a Caesar salad. Now, the only downside to prime rib is the price; it's known for being an expensive cut of beef because not only is the price per pound high, but a roast can weigh well over 15 pounds. You also don't want to skimp on quality — go big or go home, right? — so if you're wondering how much you can expect to pay for a good prime rib at the grocery store in 2026, a reasonable estimate is, on average, $17 to $20 per pound.

Of course, there are outliers. Depending on the time of year you're buying it, prime rib often goes on sale for the winter holidays, so you might be able to get a good deal on a great piece of meat, spending much less than $17 per pound. For example, German grocery chain Aldi rolls out rib roasts in the winter, and while the price has risen steadily over the years, the last time it was sold, it cost a mere $8.99 per pound. Warehouse chains like Costco also carry prime rib, and they might sell it for $16 per pound. In both cases, too, customers rave about the quality of the meat and the end product.