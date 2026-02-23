5 Reasons You Should Buy Meat From A Butcher Instead Of Costco

Want a specific cut of beef, prepared in a certain way for a specific method of cooking? At most big box stores and supermarkets, you're at the mercy of whatever is available in the meat cooler (even if these stores have butchers on-site, they typically don't take special requests).

Butchers, on the other hand, have made it their livelihood to get you exactly what you want — and even what you might not know you want. "You can go into a butcher shop and talk to a knowledgeable professional who can give you advice on what cut will go best with your particular recipe or occasion. They also are more apt to make special orders if you have a unique request," Brad Baych told us.