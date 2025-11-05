The Secret To Ree Drummond's Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Potatoes are certainly one of our favorite foods. And while there are plenty of iconic takes on mashed potatoes, there's just something about a simple, rich rendition that we absolutely love. But achieving the perfect amount of creaminess is a task unto itself, which is why we took notes while watching Ree Drummond make a batch of mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving (per Facebook).

Drummond's recipe calls for 10 pounds of potatoes, and to make her dish ultra-luxurious, she adds four sticks of butter (she doesn't specify whether it's salted or not, but we're going to assume unsalted), two packets of cream cheese, and two cups of heavy cream (although you can also use half-and-half instead). These mashed potatoes will be a showstopper all by themselves, but they're also easy to customize. You could riff on this recipe by adding a pungent cheese like Gorgonzola, mixing in a swirl of horseradish for heat and bite, or folding in fresh chives for an herby, savory twist.

One thing we love about Drummond's method is that while you can enjoy your mashed potatoes immediately, it's actually a make-ahead recipe that can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to pop it in the oven. And if you're worried about it drying out, don't be — it remains incredibly creamy thanks to the amount of fat mixed in (plus that extra knob or two of butter you're welcome to slap on top before serving). YOLO!