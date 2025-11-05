The Secret To Ree Drummond's Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes are certainly one of our favorite foods. And while there are plenty of iconic takes on mashed potatoes, there's just something about a simple, rich rendition that we absolutely love. But achieving the perfect amount of creaminess is a task unto itself, which is why we took notes while watching Ree Drummond make a batch of mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving (per Facebook).
Drummond's recipe calls for 10 pounds of potatoes, and to make her dish ultra-luxurious, she adds four sticks of butter (she doesn't specify whether it's salted or not, but we're going to assume unsalted), two packets of cream cheese, and two cups of heavy cream (although you can also use half-and-half instead). These mashed potatoes will be a showstopper all by themselves, but they're also easy to customize. You could riff on this recipe by adding a pungent cheese like Gorgonzola, mixing in a swirl of horseradish for heat and bite, or folding in fresh chives for an herby, savory twist.
One thing we love about Drummond's method is that while you can enjoy your mashed potatoes immediately, it's actually a make-ahead recipe that can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to pop it in the oven. And if you're worried about it drying out, don't be — it remains incredibly creamy thanks to the amount of fat mixed in (plus that extra knob or two of butter you're welcome to slap on top before serving). YOLO!
More tips on how to make creamy mashed potatoes
One important note to make is that if you've found restaurant mashed potatoes always seem to taste better than homemade, that's because chefs like Ree Drummond know which type of potato to use for the best outcome. For example, you should use russets for a fluffy mash and Yukon Golds for a thicker, creamier texture — or go wild and do a mix of both!
When you're ready to cook, peel and cut the potatoes into chunks so that they boil faster — but don't slice them too small, or they'll become waterlogged. Cutting them into fourths, or about 1- to 2-inch chunks, is perfect. You also want to make sure not to overmash your spuds, as this can lead to a gluey texture. To avoid this, use a classic potato masher or ricer to get the job done, and steer clear of more powerful appliances like blenders.
For additional flavor, you can go with Drummond's recommendation of frying up some shallots to layer into the potatoes. They'll add a gorgeous caramelization that complements the creaminess. You could also try other tasty additions your mashed potatoes will love, like using buttermilk for tang or stirring in roasted garlic for extra depth.