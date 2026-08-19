The Best Fast Food Menu Items That Have Been Revived In 2026
Fast food menus continue to change at a rapid pace, with limited item runs an ever-growing part of the experience as a bid to get people through the doors. For all the new arrivals, though, that means certain orders are phased out; fans know it truly stings to lose a staple. Customers start petitions, pester management, and seek dupes elsewhere, uncertain if a beloved order will make a return. Every once in a while, a chain does revive an old classic — 2026 is an especially big year for it. Nostalgic dining is in style, which means fast food menus nationwide are tapping into memories old and new.
The examples are numerous. A new iteration of Taco Bell's decades menu once again looks back at history, serving up four iconic classics that date to 2016. McDonald's is bringing back its fried apple pie, a cherished menu item tinkered with since the 1960s. And Burger King is making headlines by reviving a nostalgic chicken nugget shape, proving that even the simplest modifications can offer huge transportive potential. 2026's revived food bites are wide-ranging, but take note that many are part of exclusive releases — so snag them before they disappear once again.
Look out for Taco Bell's Quesarito
Mash-up items are a common sight at Taco Bell, but few drew a fandom quite like the Quesarito. A beef burrito encased in a crunchy and cheesy quesadilla, it's a dish also offered on Chipotle's secret menu. Yet ever since disappearing from Taco Bell in 2023, customers have hoped for a return — thankfully, the chain's Quesarito reemerged in August, 2026.
Snack on KFC's Popcorn Chicken
Initially released in the 1990s, it's hard to believe KFC's popcorn chicken was phased out altogether. Following three years off the market, the chain's uber-crispy poultry bites are back — sold in a bucket, box, or combo, all served with a medley of dipping sauces alongside it.
Order Wendy's famed Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
Defined by an extra-flavorful bun and decadent fillings, pretzel burgers are a Midwestern favorite. In 2026, Ohio-born Wendy's has re-released its own rendition, the pretzel bacon pub burger: The dish is available with either the chain's iconic beef patty or chicken filet, stacked alongside a rich mixture of Muenster cheese, bacon, beer cheese sauce, smoky honey mustard, fried onions, as well as pickles.
Place an order of Jack in the Box loaded potato wedges
Revived fast food mains are cool and all, but sometimes sides can steal the show. Sold on and off since 1990, Jack in the Box's potato wedges have once again made a welcome return. Available plain or loaded with cheese and sauce, it's a simple spud dish beloved by many.
Try out revived crispy chicken items at Taco Bell
Taco Bell isn't necessarily known for its poultry items; nevertheless, the chain keeps on resurrecting old crispy chicken dishes. Offerings include an avocado ranch soft taco or burrito, as well as a crispy chicken chipotle bacon melt — quite a lineup of fried chicken bites, all reimagined in a uniquely Taco Bell style.
Enjoy spicy orange chicken at Panda Express
Not fond of Panda Express's orange chicken change? Try out the revived hot orange chicken, made with an extra-large batch of crushed chilies plus a dash of spice from the chain's Kung Pao recipe. Rolled out nationwide, it's a fast food option packed with bold flavors.
Order Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito
2026 is a big year for nostalgic Taco Bell fans; cherished revivals just keep coming. Another item to add to an order is the Beefy Crunch Burrito, crafted using a flavorful mix of Flamin' Hot Fritos, spiced beef, rice, sour cream, and cheese, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Delish!
Step back in time with the McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Few 2026 fast food re-releases go as far back as McDonald's fried apple pie: The dessert traces back to the 1960s. Phased out in favor of a baked version in the early 1990s, the original crispy fried version has returned — thankfully, with availability in more than just two states.
Sample Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa
First released in 2016, Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa is a remarkable showcase of the chain's innovative cooking. Crispy fried poultry serves as the taco shell itself, which is then stuffed with salad, cheddar cheese, and avocado ranch sauce — a simple yet creative combination of ingredients.
Order Burger King's nostalgic crown shaped chicken nuggets
Although phased out in 2011, Burger King fans never forgot the chain's crown-shaped nuggets. The flavor may no longer be the same as the original, but the playful nostalgia is still there, along with all that extra surface area for dipping.