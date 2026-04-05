McDonald's Original Fried Apple Pies Are Still Available In These 2 States

McDonald's iconic Baked Apple Pie is the sweet finish to many Mickey D's meals, and is usually a pretty safe bet, considering its ice cream machines are often down. But what younger patrons may not know is that it used to be fried, and many people who remember it say it was better than the current baked version. It's still possible to get the fried one in America, but you'd have to make your way to one of the only two places where it's still sold: Hawaii, and Downey, California, home to the oldest McDonald's still open.

The fast-food giant didn't sell any desserts before it introduced the apple pie in 1968. It got the idea and recipe from Tennessee franchise owner Litton Cochran, who had been selling a lot of them at his Knoxville location. While there have been plenty of McDonald's menu fails over the years, the pie was a success and became a classic item on the burger chain's roster. However, the company decided to switch to baking them in 1992, amid public interest in eating less fried food.

After it was rolled out in Hawaii, residents weren't happy with the baked pie, and McDonald's let restaurants in the 50th state go back to the original — a decision that proved lucrative for local franchise owners. Meanwhile, the historic Downey location was only the third McDonald's ever opened; because it predates the chain's modern corporate structure, it enjoys unique menu freedom and still chooses to serve the fried version.