Taco Bell Turns Back Time With Its New Decades Menu Of Fan-Favorite Items
Get ready for a tasty throwback at Taco Bell! Starting October 31, you can order from a new limited-time Decades Menu that will reintroduce beloved menu items that have been long gone but not forgotten.
Among the offerings will be a tostada from the 1960s, featuring a crispy corn shell piled with refried beans, red sauce, cheese, and lettuce (it's a menu item that was available when Taco Bell first arrived on the scene back in 1962). There's also the Green Sauce Burrito (filled with beans, onions, cheese, and green sauce) celebrating the 1970s, and the iconic Meximelt from the 1980s, which offers a warm tortilla filled with beef, three cheeses, and pico de gallo. Plus, two more recent favorites, the Gordita Supreme from the 1990s, and the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada that fans fell in love with in the 2000s.
As if the menu items themselves weren't nostalgic enough, Taco Bell is throwing back the prices on these picks too, with all five options priced under $3. All will be available nationwide for a limited time beginning October 31, except for the Caramel Apple Empanada that will join the fiesta on November 21. With the return of these fan favorites, Taco Bell hopes to "unlock core Taco Bell memories for the OG, and spark nostalgia for a new era of fans," per the company's press release, and it's no doubt they will be successful in that mission.
Taco Bell's Decades Menu is a blast from the past
Taco Bell is no stranger to limited-time treats. From the fast food chain's Toasted Breakfast Tacos to the elusive Nacho Fries, Taco Bell's menu goes through major changes on a regular basis. But the return of these newly-added, old favorites are sure to excite fans in a big way. Taco Bell tested out the Decades Menu back in August 2024 at select locations in Southern California to great success, and once the news had traveled, fans were eagerly anticipating a national expansion.
Considering all the retro foods that are due for a comeback, customers have been happy to see Taco Bell revamping the nostalgic treats that have been majorly missing from the menu. One user on Reddit reacted to the potential return of discontinued items by writing, "If [Taco Bell] brought back the tostadas for a limited time, I would go everyday for them." Another person on the forum accurately predicted the return of the Caramel Apple Empanada, saying, "I'll take 100 Apple Empanadas please." We are happy to report that fans nationwide only have to wait a little while longer before getting their hands on five of Taco Bell's most requested menu items that were once only a delicious memory of decades gone by.