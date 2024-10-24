Taco Bell Turns Back Time With Its New Decades Menu Of Fan-Favorite Items

Get ready for a tasty throwback at Taco Bell! Starting October 31, you can order from a new limited-time Decades Menu that will reintroduce beloved menu items that have been long gone but not forgotten.

Among the offerings will be a tostada from the 1960s, featuring a crispy corn shell piled with refried beans, red sauce, cheese, and lettuce (it's a menu item that was available when Taco Bell first arrived on the scene back in 1962). There's also the Green Sauce Burrito (filled with beans, onions, cheese, and green sauce) celebrating the 1970s, and the iconic Meximelt from the 1980s, which offers a warm tortilla filled with beef, three cheeses, and pico de gallo. Plus, two more recent favorites, the Gordita Supreme from the 1990s, and the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada that fans fell in love with in the 2000s.

As if the menu items themselves weren't nostalgic enough, Taco Bell is throwing back the prices on these picks too, with all five options priced under $3. All will be available nationwide for a limited time beginning October 31, except for the Caramel Apple Empanada that will join the fiesta on November 21. With the return of these fan favorites, Taco Bell hopes to "unlock core Taco Bell memories for the OG, and spark nostalgia for a new era of fans," per the company's press release, and it's no doubt they will be successful in that mission.