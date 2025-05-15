Add This Crispy Snack Topping For The Ultimate Hot Dog Experience
From standard condiments like mustard and ketchup to nacho cheese, there are plenty of ways to top a hot dog. But if you're looking for a crunchy texture to go along with the snap of a perfectly cooked weiner, look no further than another cookout staple: potato chips. Simply crumble them up and sprinkle them over your grilled glizzy.
The type of chip you choose depends on the flavor profile you're after. For a dog that's akin to a Venezuelan version, which uses potato sticks, go with a standard salted variety. Or amp up the smokiness with barbecue chips — they're Snoop Dogg's crunchy go-to for taking a bologna sandwich up a notch, so they're sure to complement hot dogs as well. If you're in the mood for some coastal vibes, try crab chips, or sprinkle on some tangy goodness with flavors like salt and vinegar or sour cream and onion. If you choose the latter, you can make it a whole mood with a smear of sour cream and onion dip, too.
If corn chips are more your style, those are an option, too. Add some color with blue or red varieties, or kick it up with spicy, citrusy, or ranch-flavored versions. You can also opt for Fritos — pair them with some chili and cheese, and you'll have a hot dog-based dupe of a Frito pie.
More crunchy hot dog toppings to consider
If you don't have chips on hand but still want to add crunchiness to your hot dog, there are other snacks you can swap in. Try crumbling up your favorite crackers or pretzels, or add crushed Funyuns to your bun. And if corndogs are your jam, craft a far simpler version that channels the same flavors by toasting cornbread and using the crumbs as a garnish.
Outside of your pantry, there are a few other toppings that are bound to bring crispiness to the table, either in addition to or instead of chips. For simple packaged goods, look to coleslaw, sauerkraut, or quick-pickled veggies to add a satisfying texture to the dog. Or fry up some bacon and sprinkle the pieces over top. For a veggie-based option that mimics the texture of potato chips, air fry sliced zucchini, breaded pickle chips, or seasoned cauliflower.