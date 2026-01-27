The 9 Hottest Peppers In The World, Ranked By Heat

Everyone loves a little spice now and then, whether it's devouring a plate of the blisteringly spicy hot wings or satiating your sweet tooth with candied jalapeños. Afterwards, perhaps you've found yourself with a glass of milk in hand pondering how hot can these gastronomic grenades can actually get. The answer? Extremely hot.

Whether you call them peppers or chiles, both are measured by the Scoville Heat Scale, a rating system devised back in 1912 by Wilbur Scoville to measure the heat of these fleshy fruits. While Scoville administered his tests by placing his samples directly on taste testers' tongues, modern day testing uses High-Performance Liquid Chromatography to determine results.

As anyone who has watched an episode of "Hot Ones" knows, the higher the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) number, the hotter the pepper. While a standard bell pepper or sweet banana pepper ranks between 0 to 100 SHU, your average jalapeño pepper can often score anywhere between 2,500 SHU and 8,000 SHU. The following chiles, however, make these paltry peppers seem like no more than footnotes in the book of spicy. From the first "superhot" to a pepper about 27 times as hot as a habanero, get ready to meet the hottest peppers known to man.