The Ultimate Guide To Regional Barbecue Sauces Across The US

Fans of barbecue tend to have strong opinions on the best sauce to pair with their meats. While there are several broad barbecuing method and sauce categories, pitmasters have created dozens of subsets. From tomato-based to vinegar foundations, each region has its own take on what makes the perfect compliment to grilled and smoked meats and veggies.

But why are there so many variations on what could be a simple, standard recipe? The quick answer is that people worked with what they had available nearby, whether that was tomatoes, mustard, or eggs and oil to make mayonnaise. That's also why some sauces call for honey as a sweetener, while others take brown sugar or molasses. Some even take a combination of them to up the complexity and flavor. And this is nothing new. Barbecue has been a part of American life since before Europeans arrived. The name itself is taken from the Taino Native American tribe who called their style of cooking "barbecoa."

The tradition of pit cooking and smoking meat is still going strong. In fact, a 2024 survey by Statista reported that around ⅕ of Americans barbecued on a regular basis. If you're one of those people, or would like to be one, these sauces will keep your palate happy as you decide on a favorite (or two) of your own. You can even experiment with making your sauce at home with this simple three-ingredient base recipe.