10 Taylor Farms Retail Food Products That Have Been Recalled In 2026

There have been some serious food recalls and disturbances over the years, like the 2017 hash brown recall that involved golf balls, of all things, or the more recent 2024 incident when McDonald's yanked Quarter Pounders off its menus due to raw onions linked to E. coli. And maybe it's recency bias, but it does seem like 2026 has been a hard year for food safety, particularly where Taylor Farms, which supplies some of Costco's lettuce, has been concerned.

This year, the massive multibillion-dollar food supplier for so many restaurants and grocery stores has had to recall its products twice within a month. The first occurred on July 17 due to cyclospora contamination, and it concerned iceberg lettuce that was mostly sold as part of the company's food service division (though some did hit store shelves). The second was initiated on August 9, and it involved products made with fresh jalapeños sold in a variety of grocery stores (and some quick-service restaurants) in 26 different states.

Wondering if you might have some of the affected products in your fridge or freezer right now? Read on for 10 different affected Taylor Farms foods sold in stores and the brands on the labels (and for the full rundown on recalled items, visit the Taylor Farms website, as well as its cyclospora hub).