10 Taylor Farms Retail Food Products That Have Been Recalled In 2026
There have been some serious food recalls and disturbances over the years, like the 2017 hash brown recall that involved golf balls, of all things, or the more recent 2024 incident when McDonald's yanked Quarter Pounders off its menus due to raw onions linked to E. coli. And maybe it's recency bias, but it does seem like 2026 has been a hard year for food safety, particularly where Taylor Farms, which supplies some of Costco's lettuce, has been concerned.
This year, the massive multibillion-dollar food supplier for so many restaurants and grocery stores has had to recall its products twice within a month. The first occurred on July 17 due to cyclospora contamination, and it concerned iceberg lettuce that was mostly sold as part of the company's food service division (though some did hit store shelves). The second was initiated on August 9, and it involved products made with fresh jalapeños sold in a variety of grocery stores (and some quick-service restaurants) in 26 different states.
Wondering if you might have some of the affected products in your fridge or freezer right now? Read on for 10 different affected Taylor Farms foods sold in stores and the brands on the labels (and for the full rundown on recalled items, visit the Taylor Farms website, as well as its cyclospora hub).
Marketside Iceberg Salad and Shredded Lettuce were recalled at Walmart
The first items, and the only ones on this list concerning the cyclospora outbreak and subsequent recall, were available at Walmart. The Marketside Iceberg Salad, which was packaged in 12-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, as well as its Shredded Lettuce, which came packaged in 8-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, are also the sole retail items overall recalled because of the parasitic threat.
Hannaford's rice and bean burritos were recalled due to jalapeños
Rice and bean burritos might seem innocuous enough, but the ones sold at Hannaford grocery stores in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont were unfortunately part of the Taylor Farms jalapeño recall in August due to the presence of the spicy vegetable in the pico de gallo that fills the burrito.
Spicy toppings forced Kroger's Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich off shelves
Here's an item you might not expect to see on this list: a ready-made Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich from Kroger. Yet, when you see the qualifier "spicy," it all makes sense. The culprit is likely the hatch green chile spread, which contains jalapeños, but it might also be the pepper jack cheese.
Set down the Spicy Jarlsberg Dip from Kroger
Another Kroger product, the Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, also contains jalapeño. Jarlsberg cheese itself is mild and nutty, so the peppers give the condiment its heat.
Kroger's Spicy Pimento Cheese was recalled across 10 states
The Jarlsberg dip isn't the only cheese dip from Kroger to fall under the Taylor Farms jalapeño recall. Its Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip has also been affected and should be thrown out or brought back to stores for a refund if you live in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, or West Virginia.
Pico de gallo was recalled in the Lone Star State
A jalapeño-laden version of pico de gallo, which carries the Taylor Farms stamp on its label, was also recalled after being sold at Target stores. Thankfully, it only went out to one state: Texas. The recalled salsa has a best-by date of August 14.
Oh no! Not the Fiesta Style Salad with Shrimp from Trader Joe's
Not even Trader Joe's was untouched by the spicy pepper recall. The ready-to-eat Fiesta Salad with Shrimp from the refrigerated department (which was just included on Food Republic's list of premade foods that are worth the money at this grocery store) unfortunately contains a salsa that might have been prepared with the jalapeños, though the affected product was only sold in Texas.
Freshness Guaranteed pico de gallos were pulled from Walmart
Another entry from Walmart, but this one concerning the jalapeño recall, involves the pepper in both the spicy pico and the mild pico. Be sure to toss out either of these salsas if their best-by date is August 16 and you live in Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, or Wisconsin.
Jalapeños prompted Whole Foods' Salsa Verde Mild recall
Whole Foods didn't emerge from the jalapeño recall unscathed, either. Its unbranded Salsa Verde Mild product contains peppers sourced from Taylor Farms, but the affected product was only sold in Illinois and Texas.
The Pineapple Mango Salsa from Whole Foods isn't a trip to tropics
Finally, another product from Whole Foods, a tropical-sounding Pineapple Mango Salsa Mild sold in 10-ounce plastic tubs, has also been named in the Taylor Farms recall. Like the Salsa Verde Mild, though, you only have to worry that you might have affected salsa if you purchased it in Illinois or Texas.