5 Premade Foods That Are Always Worth The Money At Trader Joe's

While some may deem Trader Joe's a chain of supermarkets, die-hard fans may argue that it's more of a lifestyle. You can find store-brand versions of many staples, like milk, eggs, bread, and toiletries, but the retailer's most popular products are its unique snacks, beloved frozen meals, and ready-made foods that you may be hard-pressed to find at other grocery stores. It's this last category that can save the day when you're running so short on time that you can't even microwave something, need to grab something quick and nourishing, and the options at other supermarkets just seem a little too mundane for your taste. This can make TJ's an ideal place to stock up on convenience foods if you have a busy week coming up, and it can be a great pitstop if you're hungry while running errands or taking a break from work.

However, not every item at this California-based chain is worth the money, and you definitely don't want to pick something up to eat while the clock is ticking only to find that it's just not that good. No worries — we have you covered. Below are five premade Trader Joe's foods that are worth every penny, from breakfast to dinner and even dessert. Keep in mind, though, that not everything may be available at every location, and that TJ's does periodically discontinue items, though you can request to bring them back. And if you're unsure of whether you'd like any of these options, take advantage of the store's "try before you buy" policy.