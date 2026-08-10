5 Premade Foods That Are Always Worth The Money At Trader Joe's
While some may deem Trader Joe's a chain of supermarkets, die-hard fans may argue that it's more of a lifestyle. You can find store-brand versions of many staples, like milk, eggs, bread, and toiletries, but the retailer's most popular products are its unique snacks, beloved frozen meals, and ready-made foods that you may be hard-pressed to find at other grocery stores. It's this last category that can save the day when you're running so short on time that you can't even microwave something, need to grab something quick and nourishing, and the options at other supermarkets just seem a little too mundane for your taste. This can make TJ's an ideal place to stock up on convenience foods if you have a busy week coming up, and it can be a great pitstop if you're hungry while running errands or taking a break from work.
However, not every item at this California-based chain is worth the money, and you definitely don't want to pick something up to eat while the clock is ticking only to find that it's just not that good. No worries — we have you covered. Below are five premade Trader Joe's foods that are worth every penny, from breakfast to dinner and even dessert. Keep in mind, though, that not everything may be available at every location, and that TJ's does periodically discontinue items, though you can request to bring them back. And if you're unsure of whether you'd like any of these options, take advantage of the store's "try before you buy" policy.
Fiesta Salad with Shrimp provides a light, refreshing take on traditional Mexican flavors
Sometimes you really crave Mexican food, but don't want something too rich, and you may not have the time to go to a restaurant, wait in a drive-thru lane, or heat something up. Trader Joe's has you covered with this salad. It includes stewed black beans, charred corn kernels, and refreshing pico de gallo featuring juicy diced tomatoes, white onions, cilantro, and jalapeño chiles, all on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce.
That's enough to make this ready-to-eat meal appealing for many, but it also includes tender poached shrimp, a creamy poblano chile dressing that will remind you of rajas con crema, and crispy tortilla strips. All the components are packed separately, so you can be sure of having a crisp salad as soon as you check out. You can combine everything together, or mix and match elements to create your own multi-course meal. Try adding the pico de gallo to the shrimp and squeezing the included lime wedge over it to have a ceviche-like experience.
Fiesta Salad with Shrimp is available at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Peanut Udon Noodle Salad is an explosion of Asian-inspired flavors and textures
Udon is a Japanese style of noodle that is chunkier than many other types and has a satisfyingly chewy texture. It can be round, square, or flat, and it's this last variety that is used in TJ's noodle salad. Trader Joe's breaks from Japanese tradition here and combines the noodles with a bold, complex Pan-Asian-inspired dressing that starts with a common mix of soy sauce and rice vinegar, made rich and creamy with the addition of peanut butter.
From there, things head toward Southeast Asia with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, kaffir lime leaves, herbs, and chiles, along with some other flavor bombs. Paired with crunchy shredded cabbage, carrots, and juicy fresh bell peppers, this fusion salad offers a symphony of textures in every bite. But that's not all, because it also comes with chopped scallions, cilantro, and ground peanuts. If you've ever enjoyed a bowl of bún cha' at a Vietnamese restaurant, then you'll love this TJ's find. To get everything fully combined, make sure to give your salad container a good shake before digging in.
Peanut Udon Noodle Salad is available at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Trader Joe's Ham & Cheese Sandwich is a lot more than what it sounds like
Don't let the name fool you. This isn't the run-of-the-mill lunchbox entree from your childhood (unless you had some very gourmet parents). This handheld meal is Trader Joe's take on a classic French jambon beurre, made a little more substantial with a few extras you may not find in the traditional sandwich. The original version is a simple affair consisting of a baguette slathered in butter and loaded with ham. This version, however, includes slices of gruyère cheese and a smear of stone-ground mustard. It might make a purist scoff, but you can actually find versions of the California-based retailer's rendition when you visit France — they're just not called jambon beurre.
This particular combination works because the mustard's sharpness cuts through the richness of the salty pork, while the butter amplifies the creaminess of the gruyère without detracting from its nutty flavor, unlike mayo or other dressings. The best part is that it's packaged in a hard-sided plastic container that won't squash your lunch. It's a great grab-n-go option that you can pair with one of TJ's ready-made salads for a heartier meal. Or if you're off the clock, grab a bottle of wine and pretend you're sitting in a cafe overlooking the River Seine.
The Ham & Cheese Sandwich is available at Trader Joe's for $5.49.
Forget the pudding cups and grab this Caramel Flan for a luxurious treat
Unless you live near a bakery or pastry shop that specializes in this creamy set custard, it may be hard to get your hands on one that you can just buy and enjoy on the spot, especially a single-serving portion. Sure, you can find ready-made flan cups at many supermarkets, but many of these include a lot of extra ingredients you'll never find in a homemade version, including gelatin and food coloring. And unless you're an old pro at making this dessert, it's tricky to make and involves caramelizing sugar, using a water bath, chilling, and waiting much too long to be able to enjoy it.
This makes Trader Joe's version a lifesaver, especially if you're planning a dinner on the fly and still want to present an impressive sweet course. The ingredients list reads almost like an abuela's recipe, but what's best about it is its versatility. Since flan (aka crème caramel) is a favorite in many cuisines — from Spanish and French to Vietnamese and Japanese — you can serve it as part of practically any meal. You can unmold them for an elegant presentation or just eat them straight out of their containers for a decadent treat for one.
Caramel Flan is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49 for a two-pack.
An easy breakfast just got easier with Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are a great fuss-free way to make breakfast that doesn't require standing over a stove, and because they can be prepared well in advance and even enjoyed throughout the week, it frees up your mornings, so you can take care of the dozen other tasks you may have before stepping out the door. But they also require planning, and you may have attended a great party the night before and completely forgotten to meal prep, were simply too tired, or life just got in the way. There's no shame in that, and Trader Joe's agrees because it's just solved this problem with its ready-made overnight oats in single-serving containers.
The peanut butter flavor is the newest addition (there's already a popular vanilla option) and will remind you of peanut butter pie in a cup. It's sweetened with dates and contains no dairy, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. Stock up on these breakfast time savers, and you may never need to kick yourself for forgetting to assemble this no-cook grab-and-go breakfast ever again. They're great on their own, but you can always add nuts, fruit, or even chocolate to jazz things up.
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats are available at Trader Joe's for $1.99.