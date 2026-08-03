The Brand Behind Costco's Lettuce
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If you're lucky enough to live close to a Costco and do your regular grocery shopping there, then you know it's a great place to get amazing deals through bulk buying. A great boon for customers is the warehouse chain's fresh produce — you can get everything from domestically and internationally grown blueberries to asparagus and crisp lettuce. What with certain, ahem, explosive events — aka the 2026 Cyclospora outbreak — knowing the provenance of Costco's lettuce is more important than ever for many Americans. So what is the brand behind the chain's leafy greens? As it turns out, there isn't just one. In fact, Costco sources lettuce from a variety of farms.
First and foremost, yes, Costco does sell Taylor Farms salad mixes, including Sweet Kale, Creamy Italian, Mediterranean, and Creamy Dill chopped salad kits (and it may have more or different ones at your location). After all, Taylor Farms claims to be the largest producer of salad products in the world, and it has the massive infrastructure necessary to supply a major grocery outlet like Costco.
But the warehouse chain also sources greens on a regional level, like it does for Ontario Costcos from a supplier called Haven Greens, which is located near Toronto. Or, for about a third of its U.S. locations, AeroFarms has collaborated with Costco to bring greens to different stores. This is why you might find one product at one Costco, but not at a store in a separate part of the country.
Regional sourcing shapes what produce you find at Costco
Customers have reported seeing a variety of lettuce at their local Costcos, only for others to express disappointment at not finding it in their own stores, a sure sign that regional sourcing is alive and well. For instance, BrightFarms, based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, was founded in 2011, and it has always focused on serving local markets, including Costco stores near its greenhouses. Another example is Little Leaf Farms lettuce. As of July 2026, it can be found in more than 8,000 grocery stores, including Costco, but only in the eastern half of the country.
If you're interested in sourcing your lettuce both from Costco and hyper-locally, the warehouse chain sells a Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook — basically a stand-alone hydroponic growing system (a bit more high-tech than growing lettuce indoors the traditional way) — for roughly $600. In return for your investment, you get the peace of mind of knowing exactly where your lettuce was grown.