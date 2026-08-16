14 Dollar General Finds To Give Your Kitchen Island Vibes
Dollar General is a chain of discount stores founded in Kentucky in the 1950s before expanding to the rest of Appalachia and the country to become one of the most recognized brands in this category of retailer — although the majority of its locations are in the eastern half of the USA. The chain regularly offers shoppers affordable prices on its own branded products along with major brands, but it also issues coupons, features regular promotions, and even discounts some items to a penny. You can even join its free membership club for more discounts, and unlike discount variety stores of yore, you can even get items delivered to you.
That's all to say that you can save a lot of money at DG decorating your kitchen in almost any style you'd like, including giving it some tropical vibes and making your kitchen island look like a Caribbean island. From serving bowls and tablescape decor to party essentials and disposable drinkware, we've rounded up 14 must-have Dollar General items that will have you kicking off your shoes, grabbing a frozen drink, and cranking up the volume on some Jimmy Buffett tunes. Keep in mind that not all these items may be available at your nearest location and that prices may vary.
You'll want to take a nap on this True Living Macramé Table Runner
Macramé is a type of craft consisting of knotted cords that make a decorative pattern. This technique is often applied to wall hangings, hanging plant pots, and hammocks, which this fringed table runner is evocative of. The untreated natural fabric has a light beige hue that's reminiscent of beach sand, making it a perfect backdrop for shells or driftwood. You can pair it with a tablecloth or use it on its own to take any table or counter on a tropical getaway.
True Living Macramé Table Runner is available at Dollar General for $8.
True Living Bamboo Placemats will make your dinner plates stand out
Sometimes your dinner plates and serving dishes can blend into your tablecloth, and placemats are a really nifty way of making them pop, letting your guests appreciate your great taste in tableware. These bamboo options are woven with contrasting black and white string and will bring up images of tropical beach shacks. Besides their aesthetic properties, these placemats can also prevent condensation from a frozen daiquiri from ruining a table.
You can get a True Living Bamboo Placemat for $2 each at Dollar General.
Start your days the island way with this Pink Flamingo Mug
There are few birds that signal warm weather and island vibes better than a flamingo, but you don't need to place a plastic one on your front yard to bring that aesthetic to your home. The form of this pink bird is kiln-fired right into the mug, so that it looks like you're drinking from its body with every sip. That image may be whimsical enough to wake you up in the morning or just a cute way to start your day. Besides a vessel for hot beverages, this mug can also hold eating utensils and small plants.
Grab a Pink Flamingo Mug at Dollar General for $3.
These embossed water carafes will give you a beachy way to serve beverages
Whether pouring orange juice or the ultimate bloody Mary, a carafe really elevates a batch drink. This Dollar General carafe is embossed with a mama and a baby palm tree and comes in pink, green, and clear glass. Its 50-ounce capacity also means you won't have to refill this artful pitcher too often. Besides serving drinks, these carafes also double as striking vases for tropical floral displays to add to your kitchen's island vibes.
The Glass Water Carafe with Embossed Palm Tree Design is available at Dollar General for $6.
These Tree Embossed Beverage Dispensers with Spigots will keep the party well lubricated
If you've ever hosted a party, you may have made the mistake of trying to fill your guests' drink glasses individually and missing out on the festivities. That's why a drink dispenser is indispensable when planning a larger gathering — you can make a batch drink and let guests help themselves. This one features a forest of embossed coconut palms and comes in three colors: clear, pink, and green. It also holds a gallon and a half of liquid, meaning you don't have to play bartender at your next party. In your downtime, you can also keep it in the fridge so that you always have a cool beverage on hand — just make sure you avoid the biggest mistake possible when batching cocktails: add perishables right before serving.
Get a Transparent Tree Embossed Glass Beverage Dispenser with Spigot at Dollar General for $12.
These True Living Palm Print Drink Pouches are a fun way to tote around your favorite beverage
If you've ever been to Thailand, you may have encountered beverages served in bags, and you may even find some bubble tea shops in the U.S. that also use bags or pouches — they take up very little room to store and are incredibly portable. These palm-tree-emblazoned pouches with pink stripes give Miami Vice vibes in Asian-inspired drinks containers and will add just the right tropical touch to an island-themed gathering or a beach picnic. The pouches are resealable, have finger holes for easy carrying, and come with matching straws. Thai iced tea on the beach, anyone?
A 10-pack of True Living Palm Print Multi-Purpose Drink Pouches is available at Dollar General for $1.
This Tropical Leaf Printed Bowl will transport any food to the islands
This simple yet elegant bowl features palm fronds and monstera leaves that evoke tropical vibes without taking it to Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room levels. That makes it ideal for any type of island-themed decor, from an understated design featuring rich teak woods to full-on Caribbean carnival flamboyance. Use it for snacks, the best grocery store salsas, or to store fruit on the countertop. With its low price, you may want to grab more than a couple of these.
Tropical Leaf Printed Bowls are available at Dollar General for $1 each.
Put on a Jimmy Buffett-style buffet with this Margaritaville Chip & Dip Serving Tray
Jimmy Buffett is known for living the island lifestyle and beach-approved beers, so his music can instantly make you want to kick off your shoes and enjoy a margarita. You can have a little snack alongside that adult beverage with his Margaritaville-branded chip and dip tray featuring the eponymous cocktail and the iconic "lost shaker of salt." It's made from a lightweight, durable material that makes it ideal for cookouts and pool parties, but it's stylish enough to live on your kitchen counter and store fruit, keys, and spare change when you're not nibbling on chips and dip. It's available in several other equally tropical designs, too.
The Margaritaville Pineapple & Cocktail Printed Chip & Dip Serving Tray is available at Dollar General for $5.
These Flip Flop Salt & Pepper Shakers will remind you to take it easy and sink into an island mindset
Inspired by Jimmy Buffett's famous song, "Margaritaville," these salt and pepper shakers shaped like beach sandals will remind you that you're in island mode every time you step into your kitchen. The teal and green colors combine well with a variety of tropical-inspired decor, but the best part is that you can use these shakers for just about any seasoning. Add some Tajín to one of them, so you'll have a spicy and tangy condiment to add to fruit salad and margaritas alike, or fill it with coconut sugar to sprinkle on your toast.
Get a Margaritaville Flip Flop Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shaker set for $3 at Dollar General.
This Tropical Leaves Printed Pitcher gives you an elegant way to serve more than just drinks
This durable glass pitcher is scattered with images of monstera leaves, which immediately tug your imagination toward an island somewhere far from your troubles. It gives a touch of tropical elegance to any beverage you pour from it, whether it's a batch of classic Mai Tais or just plain ice water. However, its wide mouth makes it an ideal vessel for blending up smoothies, milkshakes, and frappes using a stick blender. It can also work blitzing up a watermelon and tomato gazpacho, and the heat-resistant glass can stand up to pureeing hot soups, too.
The Tropical Leaves Printed Pitcher can be found at Dollar General for $7.
Your island-themed kitchen needs this island-themed Melamine Round Serving Bowl
Serving bowls not only serve to hold food but can also work as charming centerpieces on their own — all while letting you customize them with knick-knacks according to your theme. Fill it with shells for a beachy vibe or add some tropical fruit to transport your table to an island market. Of course, you can always use this lightweight bowl for its intended purpose, and the durable melamine material makes it a versatile option for both indoor and outdoor meals or just when you want a big bowl of Chex mix.
Add a Printed Melamine Round Serving Bowl to your cart at Dollar General for $3.
This Printed Pot Holder feels like it's straight out of Key West
You may not think that cottagecore and island vibes belong together until you see the gingerbread houses of Key West, which are also present on many Caribbean islands. This potholder combines warm, tropical aesthetics with the coziness of being in a cute little bungalow. It not only helps keep your hands safe as you're removing something from the oven, but it can also work as a stylish trivet for that piping-hot cauldron of conch chowder. If Key West isn't your idea of an island paradise, you have two other styles to choose from.
This Printed Pot Holder is available at Dollar General for $1.
You can do a lot more than clean up messes with these Fouta Waffle Kitchen Towels
Kitchen towels are different from bath towels and dish towels in that they're made from a thinner, less absorbent fabric and typically feature some decorative elements. They can clean up some light messes, dry damp hands, help you take hot dishes out of the oven, clear smoke from the air, and so much more. They're also the finishing touch on decorating an island-themed kitchen. A set comes with two coordinating towels — a plain one and one with an embroidered flamingo detail. There's also a summer-specific one that may help you think warm thoughts in the dead of winter.
Fouta Waffle Kitchen Towels are available at Dollar General for $5.