How To Find Dollar General Penny Deals

Dollar General is a chain of discount retailers started by the Turner family in 1939 as a wholesaler. In 1945, the company evolved into a department store that mostly served small towns in the Appalachian region. Inspired by the "dollar days" sales held by department stores in larger cities throughout the region, the family converted its department store in Springfield, Kentucky, into the first Dollar General store in 1955. It's a marvel how the dollar store stays so affordable and still manages to run sales, offer discounts and rebates, and provide coupons. And it's still holding strong despite Dollar General and Dollar Tree competing on value when it comes to groceries.

However, there is one deal that never gets advertised. Every week, stores are supposed to receive a list of items that are to be marked down to $0.01 as a way of alerting employees that they need to be pulled from the shelves. But customers can purchase these penny-deal items if they get their hands on them first. Shoppers don't have access to the official list, but online communities have stepped in to offer tips, and it all boils down to familiarizing yourself with how and when Dollar General discounts its merchandise.

The company doesn't like to keep slow-moving stock on its shelves, but it is still committed to providing value to its customer base, so it will continue discounting certain items until they sell out or need to be pulled. Shoppers need to pay attention to these progressive markdowns, and when the discount reaches 90%, savvy bargain hunters know that the time for penny deals is imminent.