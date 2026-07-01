How To Find Dollar General Penny Deals
Dollar General is a chain of discount retailers started by the Turner family in 1939 as a wholesaler. In 1945, the company evolved into a department store that mostly served small towns in the Appalachian region. Inspired by the "dollar days" sales held by department stores in larger cities throughout the region, the family converted its department store in Springfield, Kentucky, into the first Dollar General store in 1955. It's a marvel how the dollar store stays so affordable and still manages to run sales, offer discounts and rebates, and provide coupons. And it's still holding strong despite Dollar General and Dollar Tree competing on value when it comes to groceries.
However, there is one deal that never gets advertised. Every week, stores are supposed to receive a list of items that are to be marked down to $0.01 as a way of alerting employees that they need to be pulled from the shelves. But customers can purchase these penny-deal items if they get their hands on them first. Shoppers don't have access to the official list, but online communities have stepped in to offer tips, and it all boils down to familiarizing yourself with how and when Dollar General discounts its merchandise.
The company doesn't like to keep slow-moving stock on its shelves, but it is still committed to providing value to its customer base, so it will continue discounting certain items until they sell out or need to be pulled. Shoppers need to pay attention to these progressive markdowns, and when the discount reaches 90%, savvy bargain hunters know that the time for penny deals is imminent.
Other tips for finding Dollar General penny deals
While stores are supposed to be informed about which items are to be marked down, one self-identified employee on Reddit claimed that staff "[aren't] actually notified what items turn into penny items, so asking us [doesn't] do much good." Therefore, planning is important. "Generally when you see seasonal [items at 70% off], give [them 2 to 4] weeks before they [cost a] penny," another Redditor suggested. Arriving at the store early, or knowing specific days when items are marked down, such as Tuesday mornings, can also help you find penny deals. Also, make sure to check the clearance shelves first to save yourself time.
Not everything will actually have a one-cent price tag on it, though. If you download the Dollar General app, you can scan items to see whether they cost a penny. According to one YouTuber, "if they scan at all zeros, you found an item you'll pay just one penny for at checkout."
Keep in mind that some stores may refuse to sell penny items to you — in fact, that's why some think penny deals might be too good to be true — but persistent bargain hunters successfully claim them every week. Arguably, the best way to find these deals is to join social media forums where shoppers share the latest tips. A Redditor claiming to work at Dollar General observed that these online groups "honestly know before the staff like 90% of the time."