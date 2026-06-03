The Beach-Approved Beer Brand That Jimmy Buffett Inspired
Contrary to popular belief, Jimmy Buffett did not invent or make LandShark Lager, but the beer would not exist without him. In 2006, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Buffett's "Margaritaville" brand to create LandShark Lager, initially called Lone Palm Lager. Why? Buffett had already turned beach escapism into a lifestyle fans wanted to be part of.
The beer officially launched in 2007, and it later became a fixture at Margaritaville locations. As a result, his fans (called Parrotheads) readily embraced the beer at tailgates, docks, and backyard bonfires, because it felt like something that already belonged in Buffett's world, not a random celebrity-endorsed drink.
LandShark Lager is an island-style American lager, with a crisp malty sweetness — perfect for relaxing in the shade or easy sipping after a day in the water, especially considering its 4.6% ABV. Buffett had already built a world around escaping to somewhere warm and sunny, so LandShark gave Parrotheads a beer that went with that dream.
How LandShark became Buffett's beer after Corona
The LandShark name came straight from Buffett's hit song, "Fins." Buffett would yell, "The LandSharks are coming!" Then, fans would put their hands on their heads like shark fins. With its tropical bottle design, availability at Margaritaville restaurants, and the beer showing up at concerts and balmy hangouts, the brand grew. Grabbing a LandShark Lager — when you didn't feel like a margarita — became part of the Margaritaville package.
The launch of this brew marked a major turning point for Buffet and signaled a move away from Corona, the singer's former sponsor that had long matched his beachy vibe. Corona already fit Buffett's laid-back, coastal persona, so the partnership made sense for a while. But LandShark gave Parrotheads their own beer, instead of keeping Buffett's world attached to someone else's brand. When Jimmy Buffett released the carefree song back in August of 1979, he likely had no idea how far "LandShark" would travel. If you're a football fan, you may already know it became the Dolphins' touchdown song. The LandShark name also expanded into the LandShark Bar & Grill restaurant chain, which has over 15 locations across the U.S. as of writing.
What started with "Margaritaville" eventually turned into restaurants, resorts, casinos, frozen drink machines, merchandise, and just about anything beachy you can imagine. Buffett's beachy food-and-drink world stretched far beyond beer, too, which makes sense considering he loved local spots even before he became famous. The Margaritaville business carried Buffett's legacy forward even after his passing. Now, LandShark Lager remains available across the United States at bars and supermarkets.