The Beach-Approved Beer Brand That Jimmy Buffett Inspired

The LandShark name came straight from Buffett's hit song, "Fins." Buffett would yell, "The LandSharks are coming!" Then, fans would put their hands on their heads like shark fins. With its tropical bottle design, availability at Margaritaville restaurants, and the beer showing up at concerts and balmy hangouts, the brand grew. Grabbing a LandShark Lager — when you didn't feel like a margarita — became part of the Margaritaville package.

The launch of this brew marked a major turning point for Buffet and signaled a move away from Corona, the singer's former sponsor that had long matched his beachy vibe. Corona already fit Buffett's laid-back, coastal persona, so the partnership made sense for a while. But LandShark gave Parrotheads their own beer, instead of keeping Buffett's world attached to someone else's brand. When Jimmy Buffett released the carefree song back in August of 1979, he likely had no idea how far "LandShark" would travel. If you're a football fan, you may already know it became the Dolphins' touchdown song. The LandShark name also expanded into the LandShark Bar & Grill restaurant chain, which has over 15 locations across the U.S. as of writing.

What started with "Margaritaville" eventually turned into restaurants, resorts, casinos, frozen drink machines, merchandise, and just about anything beachy you can imagine. Buffett's beachy food-and-drink world stretched far beyond beer, too, which makes sense considering he loved local spots even before he became famous. The Margaritaville business carried Buffett's legacy forward even after his passing. Now, LandShark Lager remains available across the United States at bars and supermarkets.