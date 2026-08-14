Customers Love This Frozen Target Pizza That's Loaded With Protein
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If you haven't visited the grocery section of your local Target, you're missing out. Along with plenty of name brands, the department chain carries a vast variety of quality store-brand products, and was named the most affordable U.S. grocery store in 2025. It has a surprising selection of fresh produce (truly, it can come in clutch when you've just stopped by on your way home from work to grab toothpaste, but you also need lettuce), great options for gluten-free folks, and a truly robust couple of freezer aisles. And customers have become seriously enamored of one frozen item in particular: the incredibly high-protein Yough! frozen pizzas.
These pizzas, which tout "no junk ingredients" on their boxes, come in three varieties: Uncured Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and Farmer's Vegetable. A product of Canada, the mozzarella and veggie flavors have 40 grams of protein per entire pizza, while the pepperoni has a whopping 46 grams of protein per whole pie.
The pepperoni also has a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, and one customer on its product page called it "Honestly one of the only reasons I come to [Target]," and advised the chain not to get rid of the pies because they make the reviewer as happy as their childhood pizza parlor did. A second reviewer said they were definitely skeptical at first but called the crust "awesome" and declared they'll be a repeat buyer.
Yough! uses a protein-rich ingredient to make its pizza crust
You might be wondering how Yough! packs so much protein into its whole pies, especially when even the meat-free versions have 40 grams of the macronutrient. Well, there's a hint in its name: "Yough" is likely a portmanteau of "yogurt" and "dough" — the brand uses Greek yogurt and wheat flour as the base for its dough.
Beyond serving as a solid substitute for sour cream, Greek yogurt is a known protein powerhouse. It packs almost twice the protein of regular yogurt — roughly 20 grams per 200-gram serving, compared to regular yogurt's 10 grams. So, with the ongoing protein-maxxing trend, it was actually something of a stroke of genius that Yough! capitalized on the Greek yogurt-as-dough idea.
However, there are what some consider drawbacks to using the thick, creamy yogurt to make pizza dough. One of the main flavor complaints is that the yogurt imparts a tangy, mildly sour flavor, and Yough! pizza is no different for some. But if that's not something you mind, by all means, give it a go — you might find your new favorite frozen meal.