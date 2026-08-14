Customers Love This Frozen Target Pizza That's Loaded With Protein

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If you haven't visited the grocery section of your local Target, you're missing out. Along with plenty of name brands, the department chain carries a vast variety of quality store-brand products, and was named the most affordable U.S. grocery store in 2025. It has a surprising selection of fresh produce (truly, it can come in clutch when you've just stopped by on your way home from work to grab toothpaste, but you also need lettuce), great options for gluten-free folks, and a truly robust couple of freezer aisles. And customers have become seriously enamored of one frozen item in particular: the incredibly high-protein Yough! frozen pizzas.

These pizzas, which tout "no junk ingredients" on their boxes, come in three varieties: Uncured Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and Farmer's Vegetable. A product of Canada, the mozzarella and veggie flavors have 40 grams of protein per entire pizza, while the pepperoni has a whopping 46 grams of protein per whole pie.

The pepperoni also has a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, and one customer on its product page called it "Honestly one of the only reasons I come to [Target]," and advised the chain not to get rid of the pies because they make the reviewer as happy as their childhood pizza parlor did. A second reviewer said they were definitely skeptical at first but called the crust "awesome" and declared they'll be a repeat buyer.